Zekelman Industries Honors Teammates with New Loyalty Awards

More than 500 employees to receive financial award in 2024

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Barry Zekelman, Executive Chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries, recently announced a new Loyalty Awards program to celebrate the contributions, knowledge, and experience of company teammates. Under the new Loyalty Awards, employees of all Zekelman Industries companies will receive special payments when they complete their 5th, 10th, 20th, and 30th years of employment without a break in service. More than 500 employees of Zekelman Industries will receive a Loyalty Award during the company's 2024 fiscal year.

"Zekelman Industries isn't just a company, we are a Culture - a culture of compassion, caring, teamwork, excellence and recognition," Zekelman wrote in a letter to employees. "This is another tangible benefit of why Zekelman Industries is a great place to call your long-term home."

Payments will be made at celebratory events at each location in the calendar quarter of the year in which teammates complete their milestone anniversary. Payments will be grossed up to account for the employee's estimated income tax on the award to ensure they receive full award amount. For teammates with 30 years of tenure, the net amount of the Loyalty Award will be $10,000. Additionally, a special one-time award will be paid to all current teammates who reached 30 or more years of service prior to October 1, 2023.

Zekelman Industries offers excellent long-term career opportunities, compensation, and benefits. It is a proud domestic manufacturer with 19 locations throughout North America producing steel pipe and tube products, and an integrated self-developer of multi-family housing communities. For more information about careers with Zekelman Industries, please visit https://www.zekelman.com/careers/.

About Zekelman Industries

Zekelman Industries includes the operating divisions of Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube and Z Modular. It is the largest independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings and nipples in North America. Zekelman Industries delivers a broad range of pipe and tube solutions that build its customers' success. For more information, visit zekelman.com

Media Contacts:

Owen Serey

Sr. Account Supervisor, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

Rick Sebok

Chief Marketing Officer, Zekelman Industries

312.275.1585

rick.sebok@zekelman.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812917/zekelman-industries-honors-teammates-with-new-loyalty-awards