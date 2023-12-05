Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living building products is excited to announce and introduce an all new website. The site features a fresh, appealing innovative design with intuitive navigation, new features and functionality. As a result, customers can seamlessly view DSI's extensive group of products and services on a site that is designed to enhance the user's experience.

In addition to providing expanded product information, visitors can stay informed with technical tips, press releases, new product updates, blogs, videos, downloadable literature, featured products and industry news. The site is further enhanced with well researched search terms that will assist homeowners, contractors, architects, distributors and retailers to quickly access product features and specifications. A 'where to buy' site feature will provide quick access to individuals seeking where to obtain DSI products. Replete throughout the site are photos of installed DSI products.

DSI is the industry's leading manufacturer of Aluminum Railing with its extensive Westbury® brand of railing systems and designs. The company also produces vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. Westbury Aluminum Railing and other DSI building products are available at many lumberyards and home centers throughout the United States. Extensive information about DSI products are available on the new website. The new website can be accessed at diggerspecialties.com.

"We are excited about the opportunity to introduce our new website to the marketplace," said Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The new online platform will make information about our products and company more accessible and useful. More dynamic features and functions are being developed that will further enrich the experience of our customers so stay tuned."

Media Contact:

Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing

DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com

