Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
05.12.2023
Britvic plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of AGM 2024

DJ Britvic plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of AGM 2024 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Britvic plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2023 and Notice of AGM 2024 
05-Dec-2023 / 13:38 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Britvic plc 
("Britvic" or the "Company") 
Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
 
5 December 2022 
 
2023 ANNUAL REPORT AND 2023 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
Following the release on 22 November 2023 of the Group's Preliminary Results Announcement for the year ended 30 
September 2023, and in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the Company has today submitted the following documents to 
the Financial Conduct Authority. They will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism which 
is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
   -- Annual Report and Accounts 2023 
   -- Notice of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, to be held on Thursday 25 January 2024 at 
  11.00am at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ 
   -- Proxy form for the 2024 AGM 
 
The Annual Report and Accounts 2023 is available to view or download in pdf format from the Company's website at 
www.britvic.com/annualreport. 
 
The Notice of AGM 2024 is available to view or download in pdf format from the Company's website at www.britvic.com/agm 
. 
 
In line with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 6.3.5 R(1A), notice is hereby provided that the regulated 
information required to be issued in full unedited full text is included within the Britvic plc Annual Report and 
Accounts 2023. 
 
Mollie Stoker 
Company Secretary 
 
For further information please contact: 
Investors: 
Rebecca Napier (Chief Financial Officer)      +44 (0) 1442 284330 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7808 097784 
Media: 
Steph Macduff-Duncan (Head of Corporate Communications) +44 (0) 7808 097680 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)              +44 (0) 7734 956201

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     BVIC 
LEI Code:   635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
Sequence No.: 289879 
EQS News ID:  1789801 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1789801&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2023 08:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
