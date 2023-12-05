Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2023 | 15:10
Climate Door: ClimateDoor Launches "Planet & Profit Newsletter" at COP28 in Dubai and Commits 100 Megawatts to "1 Share, 1 Megawatt" Initiative

ClimateDoor Launches the

Join the Profit & Planet Newsletter For Free Today

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateDoor, a leading climate venture studio and growth partner for sustainable businesses, proudly unveils the launch of the "Planet & Profit Newsletter."

Join the Profit & Planet Newsletter For Free Today

Read in just 5 minutes, the "Planet & Profit Newsletter" offers weekly actionable insights into the lucrative side of the climate economy and is tailored for climate enthusiasts, investors, and executives who aim to create profit while championing sustainability innovations.


Subscribers can expect:

1. Real-time, actionable information from major climate announcements and conversations with global leaders

2. Behind-the-scenes coverage from events like COP28 and Climate Week

3. Vetted investment and business opportunities that prioritize the planet and financial returns simultaneously

To inaugurate the launch of "Planet & Profit," ClimateDoor invites individuals from across the globe to take part in the "1 Share, 1 Megawatt" Initiative.

Join the Profit & Planet Newsletter

For every "share" or "referral" to the newsletter, ClimateDoor will purchase 1 Renewable Energy Certificates for a wind farm in Brazil.

ClimateDoor has already committed to the purchase of 100 Megawatts worth of Renewable Energy Certificates for a wind energy project ongoing in Brazil.

To participate in the "1 Share = 1 Megawatt" Initiative in 5 easy steps:

1. Visithttps://www.climatedoor.com/planet-and-profit

2. Submit your email address

3. Receive the welcome email and select "click to share"

4. Forward the newsletter to a friend

5. ClimateDoor will purchase 1 Megawatt of renewable energy credit(s) for each time you share

For additional information and to get involved, please contact:

Nick Findler
Co-founder & President at ClimateDoor
Email: nick@climatedoor.com

About ClimateDoor:

Website: https://www.climatedoor.com/

ClimateDoor is a venture growth studio specializing in the expansion of climate-centric enterprises. As active shareholders and growth partners in multiple climate-related companies, Climatedoor offers hands-on expertise, capital, AI tools, and essential human resources to foster their growth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1a522f0-6b53-43d1-8cc0-232e21b35a77


