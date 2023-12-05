Macrobond, the leading provider of global macroeconomic data and time-series technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Domenic Maida as a Non-Executive Director to its board. Domenic has an impressive career spanning nearly three decades, marked by his contributions as a Global Executive in data, sales, product development, and technology.

Having begun his career at Bloomberg L.P., in 1995, Domenic has a rich history in the technology and financial sectors. Notably, he served as Bloomberg's Chief Data Officer from 2013 to 2021, where he was instrumental in revolutionizing global data operations through constant innovation. His tenure at Bloomberg also included managing their flagship product, the "Bloomberg Terminal," from 2008 to 2012, overseeing Sales, Support, and Product Management after managing Engineering from 2007 to 2008, globally.

He is also recognized as a thought leader in serving financial professionals through the application of new technologies, a skill derived from his deep understanding of capital markets, data, and organizational design. His approach to business transformation focuses on delivering greater operational effectiveness and growth, leveraging data science, AI/ML, and GenAI.

Since 2022, Domenic has been lending his expertise as a Senior Advisor at Boston Consulting Group ("BCG"), where he consults on data, technology, and product strategies for clients in Information Services, Financial Institutions, FinTech, and Big Tech.

Macrobond looks forward to benefiting from Domenic 's extensive experience and innovative mindset. His passion for technology and its application in business improvement and growth aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver the next generation of research solutions to our clients.

"We are excited to welcome Domenic Maida to our board. His unparalleled experience in data and technology, combined with his visionary approach to business solutions, makes him an invaluable addition to our team," said Tomas Liljeborg, CEO and Founder.

About Macrobond

Macrobond is a leading provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data for professionals including economists, analysts, quants, strategists, portfolio managers and asset allocators. Founded in Malmo, Sweden in 2008, its flexible SaaS solution delivers timely macroeconomic data from more than 2,500 sources, supported by the most comprehensive metadata in the industry. Macrobond's integrated analytical tools enable customers worldwide to quickly find, analyse and visualise relevant data. Automated workflows empower users to instantly share their insights, enhancing enterprise-wide collaboration and improving productivity.

