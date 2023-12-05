Insurtech Mylo Announces Partnership with Abenity to Improve the Employee Perks Shopping Experience

Partnership will add digital insurance shopping to Abenity's leading perks and rewards marketplace

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Insurtech leader Mylo and Abenity , a leading perks and rewards platform for employer groups, associations and affinity groups, today announced a new partnership to embed Mylo's guided insurance shopping experience into the Abenity platform. This will enable Abenity's value-focused members to find the best combination of coverage and price from leading insurance carriers, across auto, home, renters, small group benefits, life and health insurance.

Mylo will introduce guided insurance shopping to Abenity's customer base of four million total users, who currently seek out the best value in products and services that include restaurants, entertainment, car rentals, fitness centers, childcare facilities, hotels and more. According to BrightPlan's 2022 Wellness Barometer Survey , 54% of employees named financial wellness their number one most desired benefit. To prioritize employee retention and attraction in 2024, many businesses are upgrading their employee rewards, including through insurance offerings.

"We're excited to launch our partnership with Abenity to empower members with a new tool for taking control of their finances," said David Embry , Mylo CEO. "At Mylo, we're focused on amplifying insurance solutions and can help individuals save time and energy through one-stop shopping for coverages that make their lives easier and provide the best value."

Abenity is a proven resource for employers who want to recruit and retain employees during a challenging time when pay raises may be eroded by inflation. In addition, companies that partner with Abenity can help sponsor children living in extreme poverty through Abenity's Social Mission.

"Employers across the U.S. seek out and trust Abenity as a resource for a wide range of products and services - and their employees will now benefit from Mylo's full suite of insurance solutions," said Travis Gravette , Abenity CEO. "Through Mylo, our members can now find the best value in coverage in all areas of their lives."

Abenity members can get recommendations and quotes in minutes for auto, home, renters, small group benefits, life and health by visiting https://choosemylo.com/abenity .

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of MyloTM recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's AmplifiSM insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About Abenity

Abenity is a 6x Inc 5000 company that helps employers, large and small, and membership groups supplement their benefits with thousands of private perks, discounts, and corporate rates on everything from pizza and the zoo to movie tickets, oil changes, theme parks, car rentals, and hotels. Its direct-to-member pricing cuts out those pesky middleman fees to deliver the deepest discounts in our industry, with no hidden or surprise fees. Its dedicated launch teams set up new programs within 24 business hours and its back office provides clients with countless branding options and content controls, real-time performance reporting, and on-demand marketing resources. As the top-rated perks program in the App Store, Abenity proudly offers over $4,500 in per-member savings with more than 1 million redemption locations across 10,000 cities in the United States and Canada. To get started with Abenity, request a demo or download our Perks Report at https://www.abenity.com.

