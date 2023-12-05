George Mason University Introduces the StressPal Frontline Resilience and Burnout Prevention Program

Program to help healthcare professionals in rural and underserved areas build a foundation of practical intervention strategies to function effectively in pressured situations

SAN RAFAEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / StressPal, a leader in evidence-based resilience training for healthcare professionals, today announced the launch of the StressPal Frontline program at George Mason University (GMU). This initiative will aid healthcare professionals in rural and underserved areas by equipping them with practical intervention strategies to enhance their resilience and overall well-being.

"We were in the process of building our own workplace well-being programs, when we learned about StressPal. StressPal is an innovative program and engagement community for healthcare professionals that is backed by science. We are excited that the secure community allows us to easily customize the fully accredited training with our own content, while providing anonymized metrics of learner success," said Debora Goldberg PhD, Associate Professor, College of Public Health, George Mason University.

Supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), GMU is dedicated to offering accessible education and training opportunities that promote the health and well-being of healthcare professionals in rural and underserved communities. GMU is extending its resiliency services nationwide through collaborations with a network of partners, including the American Essential Hospitals and other professional associations.

Pennie Sempell, CEO and Co-Founder of StressPal, added, "StressPal Frontline offers essential resilience self-care and burnout prevention, perfectly aligning with GMU's mission to enhance healthcare in underserved communities. This evidence-based and accredited training program, combined with a supportive peer community, aims to revolutionize how healthcare organizations foster a collaborative and resilient culture."

StressPal Frontline offers a self-paced and user-friendly platform that empowers individuals and teams to function effectively in high-pressure healthcare environments. Participants can build a foundation of practical intervention strategies to improve personal resilience and fulfillment through an immersive experience that includes animated storytelling and a diverse cast of characters representing various healthcare roles.

The program is delivered through bite-sized modules over a six-week duration, providing immediate, practical application in high-stress situations. Participants gain unlimited access to ongoing resources and actively engage in collaborative learning through a peer-community forum. The program guarantees strict confidentiality for all participants.

Participants can earn up to 12.0 ACCME, ANCC, ASWB, ACPE, and APA credits/contact hours, in addition to 12.0 Interprofessional CEs. Space is limited to 200 healthcare professions, and the costs are covered by the George Mason University HRSA grant. For more information and to apply, review the application here.

About StressPal

Established in 2015, StressPal, led by clinicians, recognizes the multifaceted challenges facing healthcare communities and strives to foster collaboration and innovation to address these issues. StressPal's mission is to provide efficient, cost-effective, and medical-grade digital behavioral medicine tools that enhance engagement and interactivity. These tools support healthcare professionals and patients in building cultures of resilience and well-being. For more information, please visit https://stresspal.com/.

###

Press contact information:

Dave Anderson

Anderson Interactive

770-401-1044

dave@andersoni.com

Leslie Wilcox, PhD-ABD, Ed.D-c. C-TMHP

George Mason University

703-402-7135

thrivewl@gmu.edu

SOURCE: StressPal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812992/george-mason-university-introduces-the-stresspal-frontline-resilience-and-burnout-prevention-program