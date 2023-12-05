Geeks Who Drink's New Daily Game

Trivia Night in Your Pocket

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Geeks Who Drink, the company renowned for hosting trivia nights in 700 bars across the nation, is excited to introduce a brand-new digital trivia game, Thrice, hosted by its emerging news platform, Questionist.





As a convenient, daily trivia game, Thrice brings America's best pub quiz directly to people's pockets.

"The proliferation of daily casual games has shown that people have a big appetite for little time-wasters," says Geeks Who Drink CEO Christopher Short. "Some of them make us feel clever, but none of them make us feel smart. That's what Geeks Who Drink is for, that's what Questionist is for, and now that's what Thrice is for, in a big, big way. It's trivia night, every day."

Thrice represents the latest addition to the Geeks Who Drink family, continuing the mission of making daily clever content accessible to a wide audience. New questions are delivered daily. There are five trivia questions spanning five categories, each question has three clues that point to the answer in a different way. The varied approach ensures that everyone will know something going in and learn something coming out. The highest possible score is 15, and at the end of each game, you can see all the clues to each answer and share your scores to challenge friends.

"We eagerly anticipate the ability of our trivia to bring people together through our relevant, curated questions, our easy scoring functionality, and our score tracker," Short said. "For years, we've played along with Jeopardy!. We've made appointments to play HQ. We've swapped Wordle scores with our spouses. But we've never seen a game that puts all those elements together. That's another reason why we named it Thrice!"

Thrice is now live at ThriceGame.com on any mobile digital device or laptop.

About Geeks Who Drink

Founded in 2006, Geeks Who Drink is the industry leader in bar trivia, producing clever and accessible quizzes at pubs, restaurants, and private events nationwide. Through its Quiz for a Cause initiative, GWD also facilitates no-cost fundraisers for charitable causes. With more than 300 new quizzes each year, GWD crafts the equivalent of a Trivial Pursuit set per month - or nearly twice as many questions as Jeopardy! - all to foster fun social connections and to spread the message that knowing things is fun. For more information, visit geekswhodrink.com.

