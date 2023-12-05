Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2024 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 February 2024 to shareholders on the register on 19 January 2024.

The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 January 2024.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 1.60p Global Equity Income Shares 1.60p

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

0207 543 3559

5 December 2023