Invesco Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends
The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2024 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 February 2024 to shareholders on the register on 19 January 2024.
The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 18 January 2024.
Share class
Dividend Amount
UK Equity Shares
1.60p
Global Equity Income Shares
1.60p
No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or Managed Liquidity Shares.
Contact:
James Poole
Senior Company Secretary
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
0207 543 3559
5 December 2023