The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 04 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 04 December 2023 85.88p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 83.48p per ordinary share

05 December 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45