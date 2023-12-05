BombBomb Promotes Nicole Craine to President and COO

Technology company elevates COO to lead company's strategy and operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / The video messaging company, BombBomb, announced today that Nicole Craine is promoted to president and chief operating officer. Craine started at the Colorado-based SaaS firm in 2022.

Nicole Craine was recently named president and COO of SaaS company, BombBomb, Inc.

"Nicole is bringing BombBomb to a new level in how we run the business while also growing the business," said co-founder and CEO, Conor McCluskey. "She is creating a foundation while also driving the team to keep us moving. That balance of leading growth while having sure footing is essential."

Craine has worked in technology and digital advertising for 20 years. She scaled startups into established brands in a career that includes SurveyGizmo.com, Excite@Home, There, Inc., Organic, and Cadreon, a Mediabrands company.

In 2021, she led Denver-based Techtonic.com through its turnaround and sale to a strategic buyer. Craine's past roles include CEO and COO titles with global responsibilities in strategy, product development, and go-to-market planning. She holds a B.S. in commerce, management, and international business from Santa Clara University.

