Newswire's Press Release Distribution Services Play an Integral Role in Brands' Marketing Strategies

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution, knows firsthand how important press releases are in helping companies of all sizes and industries stand out in a crowded marketplace.









The award-winning company has helped its clients earn media mentions in top-tier publications such as Business Insider, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and Yahoo!, to name a few.

"When strategically used with other marketing channels, press release distribution can be incredibly helpful for businesses to increase brand awareness, SEO rankings, and sales opportunities," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire continues to build its company on the power of press release distribution and its belief that press releases should be a foundational piece of a company's overall marketing strategy to fuel content creation across various marketing channels.

"At Newswire, we view press releases as the first domino in creating a positive cascade of brand-building benefits that help companies attract the attention of their target audience and the media," added Hammers. "That's why we've developed and continue to refine our innovative product offerings, such as our Press Release Optimizer, to help companies distribute the right message to the right audience at the right time."

Newswire's Press Release Optimizer is a more flexible product offering for those with different goals and budgets and provides three tiers that companies can choose from:

Content PRO is for those who need more support with planning and crafting their messaging.

Media PRO is for those who are looking for more visibility and outreach to the media.

Total PRO is the most comprehensive plan that provides both content and media support.

To find out more about how Newswire's integrated solutions, such as the Press Release Optimizer, can benefit your business, visit newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

