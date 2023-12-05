Equify Financial, LLC: Equify Financial Welcomes Amy Miller and Nicole Fletcher as Regional Sales Managers in the Southeast

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Equify Financial has appointed two Regional Sales Managers, Amy Miller and Nicole Fletcher, in Georgia as they continue to expand their nationwide footprint.





Amy Miller joins the company as the Regional Sales Manager for Structured Finance after a career in commercial banking and construction company ownership, her territory will consist of Georgia and Florida. Nic Garcia, National Sales Manager - Structured Finance, said, "Amy's track record in the commercial banking space as well as having owned a construction business previously will surely prove to be of immense value to our customers in the Southeast - we are very excited to have Amy joining the Equify Financial team."

Nicole Fletcher has been appointed as Regional Sales Manager for the Dealer Development team with a successful background in transportation finance, she will serve the territory of Georgia as well as Florida and South Carolina. Dan Krajewski, EVP - Dealer Development, commented "We are excited to have someone as talented as Nicole on board, we are confident she will be making herself and Equify Financial known in the dealer finance space in her territory quickly."

The two additions to the team will aid Equify Financial's goals of expanding its structured finance offerings and dealer network in the Southeast and across the nation.

About Equify Financial, LLC

Equify Financial is a privately-owned, independent specialty finance company based in Fort Worth, Texas, serving the United States. Founded in 2011 on the principles of meeting our customers where they are and helping them get to where they want to go, Equify works with customers at any stage in their business. We tailor each service for our clients to build a strong relationship and future. With over 180 years of combined experience in the equipment finance industry, we help our customers find the best financial path forward.

