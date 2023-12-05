AURP Announces 2024 Board Of Directors and Officers

Erin Koshut, Executive Director of Cummings Research Park, to serve year-two as AURP Board President

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / AURP, a 37-year global nonprofit association representing research parks, innovation districts, technology regions and residing firms in support of the growth and development of these communities, today announces its 2024 elected Board of Directors and Officers.

AURP Board members may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms. The term for these newly elected and incumbent Board members is January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2026:

Keisha Demps, Interim Director of Partnerships,?Centennial Campus, NC State University

Kate Engel, Interim Executive Director,?Nebraska?Innovation?Campus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Will Germain, CEO & Managing Partner, MCB Science & Health (incumbent)

Kate Hier, AIA, NCARB, WELL AP, Principal, Architect, Laboratory Planner, Clark & Enersen (incumbent)

Allison Madden, MBA, Corporate Secretary and Director of Operations, University of South Florida Research Park (incumbent)

"I am privileged to lead alongside these accomplished colleagues from our diverse global AURP membership," said Erin Koshut, 2023-2024 AURP President and Executive Director of Cummings Research Park in Huntsville, AL. "As AURP President, I'm committed to advancing our strategic mission, supporting science, technology parks, innovation districts and fostering community growth. With the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan established by the AURP Board of Directors, we are poised to expand our reach, enhance member offerings and elevate professional development opportunities."

"The 2024 Board of Directors and Officers forms a dynamic community of innovation leaders, dedicated to steering the growth trajectory of our AURP network," said Vickie Palmer, AURP CEO. "With fresh collaborative strategies and enhanced member services, the AURP Board responds to the evolving needs of our membership community. These volunteer leaders actively propel the initiatives of our prominent Association, addressing member trends that fuel tech commercialization and job growth, ultimately influencing positive transformations in regions and lives."

AURP's 2024 Officers serving on the Executive Committee comprise:

PRESIDENT | Erin Koshut, Executive Director, Cummings Research Park

VICE PRESIDENT | Allison Madden, MBA, Corporate Secretary and Director of Operations, University of South Florida Research Park

TREASURER | Mark Romney, Senior Vice President, Blue Rise Ventures

SECRETARY | Harry Brislin, CEO & Executive Director, Real Estate Services & Asset Management, University of South Alabama (USA) Technology and Research Park

AT-LARGE | Amy Adams, Executive Director, Institute for Biohealth Innovation, George Mason University

AT-LARGE | Jeff Smith, Director, University Corporate Research Park, Michigan State University (MSU) Research Foundation

IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT | Leah Burton, Principal Industry Consultant for Higher Education, SAS Institute

AURP's Board Directors continuing their leadership term through 2024 comprise:

Chris Carlson, Senior Vice President, The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company

Dwaine Chapel, Executive Director, Growth Partnership and Research Park, South Dakota State University

Scott Levitan, President & CEO, The Research Triangle Park of North Carolina

Suzet McKinney, DrPH, MPH, Principal, Director of Life Sciences, Sterling Bay

Laura O'Blenis, President & CEO, Stiletto: Make A Point

Aaron Olver, Managing Director, University Research Park, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Tracy Shickel, Director, Economic Development, University of Delaware

AURP thanks outgoing Board members for their leadership and service:

Jeff Johnson, Chief Solutions Officer, ITA International

Greg King, CEcD, Associate Vice President for Economic Development, Georgia Institute of Technology

About AURP:

AURP, a 37-year, not-for-profit international member-driven organization with offices in Tucson, AZ at the University of Arizona Tech Park and in the Washington, DC area at the University of Maryland Discovery District, focuses on creating communities of innovation and education for research parks both operating and planned, plus innovation districts, regional tech hubs, incubators, accelerators and the businesses that support the research park industry. AURP and its membership promote research, institute-industry relations and innovation districts to foster innovation and to facilitate the transfer of technology from such institutions to the private sector. Learn more: www.aurp.net

