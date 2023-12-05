OWIT's Broker Portal Solution Extends Existing Investments, Filling the Gap for a Seamless User Experience.

OWIT Global (OWIT), the leader in cloud-based insurance-specific microservices architected solutions to digitalize the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce that a mid-tier carrier client successfully implemented OWIT's company's Broker Portal Solution for its agency distribution.

This major player in the commercial property lines insurance products is now providing its agents a variety of information from various back-end systems through a single, streamlined user experience, including the viewing of payment history and claims status, running of various financial and production reports, and the entry of First Notice of Loss. In addition, the broker portal integrates with OWIT's Point of Sale Solution for two commercial products, a solution that leverages the customer's existing rating engines and policy administration solution.

"This project was a true demonstration of delivering a targeted solution that added true value to the agent distribution without the fluff," said Wendy Aarons-Corman, CEO and president of OWIT Global. "Our teams worked together on meaningful functionality first with the understanding that the agent distribution would provide us with feedback on additional needs. Communication, project management, and a collaborative effort continue to provide the path to success. It is this basic principle that is the foundation for all OWIT projects."

Aarons-Corman continued, "Our Broker Portal Solution provides a quick approach to streamline the flow of disparate data across the value chain in a single experience. Not only can the solution bring data forward, but it can also wrap any point-of-sale solution in play."

OWIT's Broker Portal Solution is built from "the cloud down" with a user-friendly tool to connect the back-end systems to the unified front end to deliver data in a desirable format, including on-screen grids and downloadable reports. The solution leverages the customer's look and feel and ongoing marketing messages for the broker.

About OWIT GLOBAL

The OWIT portfolio is built on a Digitalization Insurance Enterprise Management platform (O/DIEM) to support the insurance industry's need to reinvent and improve processes and its need for clean data across the value chain. O/DIEM assimilates data ingestion and transformation via OWIT's Delegated Data/Bordereaux/Binder Management solutions and other solutions such as Broker Portal, Point of Sale, Rating, Rules, and Document Generation. O/DIEM can also connect to a client's existing environments to enable the transformation (cleanse and normalize) of both data and digitalization process.

OWIT is a global insurance specialist technology provider for carriers, brokers, reinsurers, and MGA/MGUs. Since OWIT's incorporation in 2018, our solutions have been designed and built from the "ground up" and the "cloud down" on a modern architecture designed to optimize no-code and cloud deployment. Its mission is to simplify innovation via the digitalization of processes and data in harmony with the integration of our customers' existing environments to maximize their investments.

For more information about OWIT Global, please visit www.OWITGlobal.com.

