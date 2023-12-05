RNA- Based Therapeutic Market worth $29.41 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global RNA- Based Therapeutic Market- by Drug Class (RNA Aptamer, siRNA, Antisense RNA, mRNA), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Genetic Disorder, Ophthalmology, Hematological Disorders, Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market for RNA-based therapeutics was valued at US$ 6.16 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 29.41 Bn by the year 2031 with an exponential CAGR of 19.13% during the period of 2023-2031.

RNA- Based Therapeutic Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 6.16 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 29.41 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 19.13 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Million and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Therapeutic Area Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia Competitive Landscape Akcea Therapeutics Inc, Biogen Inc., Noxxon Pharma, Ophthotech Corporation, Olix Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd, Acuitas Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, Silence Therapeutics Plc, Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bio-Path Holdings Inc., Calando Pharmaceuticals (Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Antisense Therapeutics Ltd., Gene Signal, Gradalis, iCo Therapeutics, Lorus Therapeutics (Aptose Biosciences), miRagen Therapeutics, Mirna Therapeutics Inc, Marina Biotech, OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaxis Ltd, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Regulus Therapeutics, Rxi Pharmaceuticals, Santaris Pharma A/S (Roche), Sarepta Therapeutics, Sirnaomics Inc., and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

RNA based therapy is a more efficient and accurate treatment strategy that modifies the faulty gene product by targeting RNA precursors using inherent therapies. Various biotech and pharmaceutical companies are developing RNA-based therapeutics to precisely regulate disease-causing genes and their alternatives.

Only a few RNA-based therapies are currently approved in the market, and numerous are in different phases of clinical trials. In 2018, the first therapeutic RNA-based oligonucleotide was approved by the U.S. FDA. The further approval of RNA based therapeutics in the coming years is expected to propel the market growth significantly. Additionally, a growing number of strategic collaborations among the key companies operating in the market is expected to drive market growth significantly over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The exponential growth of the available genetic data continues to have an enormous impact on the field of biomedical science and medicine. RNA-based therapeutics, such as short-interfering RNAs and antisense oligonucleotides, are very promising illustrations of this emerging category of biologics.

The enhanced comprehension of the many functions of RNAs has stimulated the advancement of novel categories of RNA-based medications. Pharmaceuticals now being developed utilize antisense techniques, such as ASOs, siRNAs, miRNA mimics, and antagomirs, to suppress gene expression. Using CRISPR-Cas technology, they can modify splicing to generate functional proteins (ASOs) or correct mutated DNA. Novel strategies also employ sensory mechanisms such as modified mRNA replacement treatment or vaccinations and tertiary structures of RNA that may be specifically chosen for binding purposes, such as aptamers and riboswitches. RNA-based therapies are a relatively recent category of medicine that has much promise for expansion in addressing severe and uncommon disorders.

RNA-based treatments are becoming essential for several disease targets, including genetic diseases, HIV, cancer, and others. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and inadequate medical care are creating a strong need for the advancement of RNA-based therapies. The growth in this market is primarily propelled by factors such as the escalating number of emergency use authorizations and approvals for COVID-19 booster vaccines, the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among market players and RNA technology manufacturers, and the broadening range of modalities for RNA therapeutics.

Regional Trends:

The North American market is expected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of extensive infrastructure for developmental research, availability of substantial research funds, and increasing government initiatives towards RNA-based therapeutics, which are expected to drive the market.

Recent Developments:

In Sept 2023, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has partnered with Roche to collaborate on two undisclosed early-stage projects using RNA-targeting experimental drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Huntington's disease (HD). Roche has obtained exclusive global rights and will assume responsibility for the clinical development, production, and marketing of the medications, subject to regulatory approval. The firms will utilize Ionis' proficiency in identifying pharmaceuticals that specifically target the underlying cause of central nervous system illnesses, along with Roche's extensive worldwide knowledge in the development and marketing therapies for nervous system disorders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has partnered with Roche to collaborate on two undisclosed early-stage projects using RNA-targeting experimental drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Huntington's disease (HD). Roche has obtained exclusive global rights and will assume responsibility for the clinical development, production, and marketing of the medications, subject to regulatory approval. The firms will utilize Ionis' proficiency in identifying pharmaceuticals that specifically target the underlying cause of central nervous system illnesses, along with Roche's extensive worldwide knowledge in the development and marketing therapies for nervous system disorders. In Aug 2023, A definitive agreement has been reached between Sanofi and Translate Bio. This acquisition promotes the development of Sanofi's currently licensed vaccine programs and increases the probability of investigating additional therapeutic areas. Translate Bio enhances its research capabilities and an mRNA technology platform, thereby bolstering the organization's capacity to investigate the potential of this technology in the development of superior therapeutics and vaccines.

Segmentation of RNA- Based Therapeutic Market-

By Drug Class-

RNA Aptamer

siRNA

Antisense RNA

mRNA

By Therapeutic Area -

Oncology

Genetic Disorder

Ophthalmology

Hematological Disorders

Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP)

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

