Bloomberg Finance Fundamentals Empowers New Generation of Students With Insights Into the World of Financial Markets

New Bloomberg for Education certification provides practical, interactive, digital modules for those seeking to understand the financial ecosystem for the first time.

Throughout the two weeks of COP28, Bloomberg will make the full suite of e-learning models free to students around the globe.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Bloomberg for Education (BFE) launched the latest in its series of e-learning certifications, Bloomberg Finance Fundamentals (BFF).

The self-paced, interactive e-learning course provides an introduction to the key concepts involved in finance and investment. Throughout the course, students will explore real-life scenarios through the perspectives of four young adults, helping them to build an understanding of how financial markets work, and the different careers available.

Bloomberg's e-learning courses offer an advantage by empowering students and early career finance professionals with the hands-on knowledge and real-world experience needed to compete and succeed.

Earlier this year, BFE launched its first ESG certification to better equip learners with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the growth in sustainable finance and impact investing.

The CPD-accredited courses feature financial case studies, real world data drawn from the Bloomberg Terminal, and hands-on learning exercises for students of all levels. Across three distinct certificates, participants can gain a fundamental understanding of the financial ecosystem, the different career paths available, learn how different markets develop and interact, and explore the principles of sustainable investing.

Through a Bloomberg for Education and Bloomberg Corporate Philanthropy partnership, students from across the globe will have free access - for the duration of COP28 - to the full suite of Bloomberg for Education certificates, including the new Bloomberg Finance Fundamentals course, and the recently developed ESG certificate which focuses on the growth of impact investing.

About Bloomberg for Education

Bloomberg for Education helps universities incorporate the Bloomberg Terminal into their academic programs to better prepare students for the global job market. Universities around the globe use Bloomberg to bring the real world of finance into the classroom, providing students with access to the same information platform used by leading decision makers in business, finance and government.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

