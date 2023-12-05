John Galt Solutions Named a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Supply Chain Planning

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Positions John Galt Solutions as a Leader Based on its Strong Product Capabilities, Market Presence and Customer Value Proposition

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix: Supply Chain Planning (SCP) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

This achievement underscores John Galt Solutions' commitment to delivering innovations in supply chain planning through its award-winning Atlas Planning Platform, combined with unrivaled customer experience to empower companies across industries to accelerate their digital transformation and thrive amid uncertainty.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions conducted an in-depth analysis of major SCP vendors by assessing their product, market presence, and customer value proposition. According to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, technology leaders in the global SCP market "provide a sophisticated and comprehensive technology platform to address complexities and optimize supply chain planning and processes as well as provide end-to-end visibility of demand, supply, and finance."

John Galt Solutions stands out in this competitive landscape thanks to its unparalleled supply chain planning innovations, expertise, and ability to guide companies through their transformation journeys. With a proven implementation methodology, the company automates routine and intricate processes, enabling businesses to achieve rapid improvements with tangible results.

"All of us at John Galt Solutions are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Supply Chain Planning by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions. "Embracing the latest innovations in supply chain planning is pivotal to navigate today's complexities and accelerate decision-making across the hyperconnected ecosystem. This recognition highlights our steadfast focus on delivering supply chain planning solutions matched with unparalleled customer service to ensure our customers overcome challenges and achieve outstanding results."

The Atlas Planning Platform by John Galt Solutions has become the trusted supply chain planning platform for innovative companies around the world and across industries to power their digital initiatives, quickly unlock unprecedented value, and transform data across the extended enterprise network into actionable insights for superior outcomes.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit?johngalt.com.

