Sustainability Drives Growth in Europe's Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, Expected to Reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Flexible plastic packaging offers many benefits, including lightweight construction, cost-effectiveness, and customizable design, making it a popular choice for many products. Additionally, the increasing demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions, driven by the booming e-commerce sector, further fuels the growth of this market. Moreover, the adoption of bioplastics in flexible plastic packaging presents a promising approach towards environmental sustainability.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The European flexible plastic packaging market is poised for significant expansion, with its business value projected to reach US$ 17.7 billion by 2033, representing a growth of 3.4% CAGR over the assessment period. This growth trajectory is primarily attributed to the surging demand for flexible plastic packaging across diverse industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care. Flexible plastic packaging solutions are gaining prominence due to their lightweight, durable, and versatile nature, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of products.

Flexible plastic packaging is one of the most preferred packaging solutions across Europe. It is widely used in industries like personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc. This is due to its durability, customizability, lightweight, and recyclability.

Flexible packaging is excellent in terms of sustainability, with multiple advantages compared to conventional rigid packaging solutions. It is adopted to minimize the use of packaging materials, as it has an outstandingly low packaging-to-product ratio, which is 5 to 10 times lower than alternatives. It reduces the use of materials and energy throughout the supply chain, resulting in reduced environmental impact.

The European flexible packaging sector fully supports the objective of transforming Europe into a more circular and resource-efficient economy & minimizing its environmental footprint. In coordination with the European Commission, the industry has engaged in developing Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules and average Life Cycle Inventory datasets.

The sector is also committed to supporting new technologies for sorting and recycling to facilitate their implementation in waste management infrastructure across Europe. This will positively impact the growth during the assessment period.

Initiatives like the CEFLEX are being launched to improve the end-of-life performance of flexible packaging. The CEFLEX project involves the key stakeholders of the entire flexible packaging value chain to improve sorting, collection, and recycling. Therefore, such a holistic approach to sustainability, minimization of food waste, and increasing resource efficiency will drive the flexible plastic packaging business in Europe.

Key Takeaways from the Report

Europe flexible packaging revenue is expected to total US$ 17.7 billion by 2033.

by 2033. From 2023 to 2033, Europe flexible plastic packaging demand is set to rise at 3.4% CAGR .

. By product type, bags & sacks segment is projected to account for a value share of 34.5% in 2033.

in 2033. Based on material, oil-based polymers segment is set to hold 96.0% value share by 2033, while the bioplastics segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8%.

value share by 2033, while the bioplastics segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of By end use, consumer packaging segment is anticipated to hold 92.6% share in 2033.

share in 2033. Sales in the United Kingdom are projected to total US$ 1.14 billion by 2023.

by 2023. Demand in Portugal is predicted to rise at 4.5% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Germany is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 2.5% between 2023 and 2033.

"Rising demand for flexible plastic packaging from industries like food & beverages, personal care, and pharmaceuticals due to its excellent features is projected to stimulate growth across Europe through 2033. Key players are expected to utilize more sustainable materials to gain profits." says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials).

Escalating Importance of Convenience, Safety, and Increased Shelf Life of Products Boosting Demand in Europe

Rising need for consumer-friendly packaging solutions is driving demand for flexible packaging. This is because of its convenience, security, safety, and flexibility compared to rigid packaging.

In European countries, demand for flexible plastic packaging is expected to rise significantly. This is due to its usage for packing ready-to-cook, freezer-to-microwave, ready-made packed meals, food-on-the-go, and processed foods. Packaging solutions like sachets, wraps, pouches, and packets ensure that the quality of the products is guaranteed while preserving their hygiene.

Flexible plastic packaging provides impactful, cost-effective methods to protect packaged products and extend their shelf-life. The rise in the demand for convenient foods is expected to play a key role in driving the growth of the flexible plastic packaging business in Europe.

European Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Overview:

Attributes Details CAGR (2023 to 2033) 3.4 % Estimated Value (2023) US$ 12.7 billion Growth Factor Growing usage across food & beverage, automotive, consumer electronics, and other industries is expected to boost Europe's flexible plastic packaging business growth. Key Trend Shifting consumer preferences towards visually appealing and customized packaging solutions and rising demand for online packaging are key trends in Europe's flexible plastic packaging business.

Competitive Edge in Europe's Flexible Plastic Packaging Market: Strategies that Set Leading Players Apart

The following are the prominent manufacturers of flexible plastic packaging solutions in Europe. The Tier 1 players hold a 25% to 30% share in the European flexible plastic packaging business.

Amcor Plc

Berry Global, Inc

Huhtamäki Oyj

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Plc

DS Smith Plc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Bischof + Klein GmbH & Co. KG

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

ProAmpac LLC

Uflex Ltd.

Goglio SpA

Top players are focusing on using sustainable and eco-friendly materials in their products to appeal to their eco-conscious consumers. They also adopt mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their footprint.

Recent developments:

In January 2022, to make food packaging more circular and divert waste from landfills, Total Energies and Berry Global, Inc. collaborated.

Get More Insights

In its new report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the European flexible plastic packaging business, analyzing historical demand from 2018 to 2022 and forecasting statistics for 2023 to 2033. The study reveals growth projections based on material (oil-based polymers and bioplastics), product (pouches, bags & sacks, tubes, sleeve labels, films & wraps), end use (consumer packaging, industrial packaging), packaging type (vacuum skin packaging, modified atmospheric packaging, and general barrier), and country.

