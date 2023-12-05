Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD Soars with New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs Partnership

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:IBGR) is pleased to announce it has partnered with New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs to become the exclusive official compression and non-exclusive general merchandise partner of the five men's teams that compete in the DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition and the four women's teams that compete in the Sky Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

In 1996, SANZAR was formed, and the Super Rugby competition was created. Five franchises were created in New Zealand, merging the 26 domestic unions. These New Zealand sides are representative of their 'catchment areas' (the collection of unions that make up the franchise), with the Highlanders and Crusaders representing the South Island regions, the Hurricanes the southern part of the North Island, the Gallagher Chiefs representing the central regions and the Blues the northern-most regions.

After 2020, the Super Rugby competition evolved into "Super Rugby Pacific", which provides the New Zealand clubs a valuable conduit between the National Provincial Competition (NPC) and the All Blacks. This progression develops players to have the skills and experience needed to perform at the international level.

The competition has teams that represent New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and the Pacific Islands and its format is locked in until 2030 with a commitment from the national bodies to continue to innovate and grow the game.

With a collective social media following of over 3 million dedicated fans across 9 teams, the opportunity to connect and build long-term customer relationships is very significant.

The 5-year deal, in which DRYWORLD will provide each of the nine teams performance compression garments as gift of kit, aligns the brand with some of the best rugby players in the world. DRYWORLD's goal is to work with the club's retail partners, such as Legends Global Merchandise ( Global Sports Giant Turbo Charges Super Rugby Shopping Experience), to supply co-branded performance compression garments and white label supporter merchandise to New Zealand Super Rugby fans worldwide. The partnership allows DRYWORLD to sell the products globally, which DRYWORLD intends to take full advantage of and is committed to building the New Zealand Super Rugby Club's distribution worldwide. Historical sales indicate collective sales history of all the clubs ranges from the low to high seven-figure annual sales, providing a significant opportunity for partners who have the right to sell club merchandise.

"This is a dream alignment in a sport we've loved all our lives" commented DRYWORLD's Dave Philips. "Rugby is in our founder's blood, and this opportunity has really brought the team together. This partnership shows our commitment to excellence in Rugby and builds on the Ospreys partnership we announced in 2022. We're excited to bring innovative products to market that have been developed for and with the NZ Super Rugby Clubs."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Simon Graafhuis said: "It's great that DRYWORLD has come on board as a partner of all five of the New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs. We think their compression gear is a great fit for the clubs, and we're excited at the prospect of having our players in DRYWORLD's range of compression garments. It will be a game changer for our teams when it comes to recovery and the challenges of long-haul travel."

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit dryworldshop.com

