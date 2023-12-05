Calcium Propionate Market to Reach USD 487.0 million, at a 3.9% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Consumer demand for healthier food choices and ingredient transparency drives calcium propionate usage in food products.

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global calcium propionate market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of calcium propionate are slated to total US$ 487.0 million by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment. Evolving consumer dietary habits, specifically the rise in gluten-free and low-carb diets, spur demand for calcium propionate in alternative flour and grain-based products.

Advancements in livestock farming practices prompt increased usage of calcium propionate in animal feed to maintain animal health and productivity. The market also sees traction from the pet food industry, leveraging calcium propionate for its preservative properties in pet treats and feed formulations, addressing pet owners' concerns regarding pet health and food safety.

Calcium Propionate Market Report Scope:

Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2021-2023 Size in 2022 US$ 344.5 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 487.0 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.9 %

The growing awareness and utilization of calcium propionate in non-food sectors like plant pesticides and grain processing contribute to market expansion, diversifying its applications beyond traditional food preservation and driving innovation and adoption across various industries.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Bakery applications lead the calcium propionate market due to its widespread use in preserving baked goods' freshness and quality.

Europe leads the calcium propionate market due to stringent food safety regulations and rising demand for extended shelf-life products.

Calcium Propionate Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Stringent regulations emphasizing food safety and shelf-life extension drive the demand for calcium propionate as a preservative in the food industry worldwide.

Growing consumption of processed and convenience food amplifies the need for preservatives like calcium propionate.

Rising consumer preference for clean-label ingredients fosters the demand for natural preservatives, influencing the calcium propionate market.

Ongoing research and technological innovations lead to improved formulations and application methods, enhancing calcium propionate's efficacy and market penetration.

Rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America drive the calcium propionate market's growth trajectory.

Global Calcium Propionate Market: Regional Profile

The calcium propionate market thrives in North America due to its extensive application in the food and beverage industry. Stringent regulations promoting food safety drive market growth. Key players like Niacet Corporation and Perstorp Holding AB lead innovation and quality standards, catering to the region's high demand for preservatives.

Europe witnesses substantial growth in the calcium propionate market driven by rising concerns about food quality and shelf-life extension. Companies like AB Mauri and Kemira contribute significantly with innovative formulations and sustainable practices, aligning with the region's stringent regulatory frameworks.

Asia Pacific experiences robust expansion in calcium propionate demand due to rapid urbanization and a burgeoning food processing industry. Local manufacturers, alongside global players like Kemira and Perstorp Holding AB, capitalize on the region's escalating demand for processed foods, propelling market growth and technological advancements in the preservative segment.

Calcium Propionate Market: Competitive Landscape

The calcium propionate market displays a competitive landscape with key players such as Niacet Corporation, AB Mauri, Perstorp Holding AB, and Kemira. These industry leaders focus on research and development initiatives to enhance product quality, expand applications, and ensure regulatory compliance.

The market witnesses the presence of regional and local manufacturers offering calcium propionate-based products. Intense competition drives innovations in product formulations, packaging, and distribution strategies.

Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are significant tactics for companies to strengthen their market position, broaden their geographic reach, and meet the evolving demands of various end-user industries.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Niacet Corporation

Kemira

Macco Organiques Inc.

Perstorp Holding AB

AB Mauri

A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited

Addcon GmbH

ABF Ingredients

Cargill Corporation

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Product Portfolio

Kemira specializes in water chemistry and offers a diverse product portfolio, including chemicals for water-intensive industries like pulp and paper, oil and gas, and municipal water treatment. Their solutions focus on improving water quality, energy efficiency, and sustainable resource management for global customers.

Macco Organiques Inc. delivers high-quality inorganic mineral products and specialty chemicals. Their product line includes magnesium compounds, molybdates, carbonates, and acetates, serving industries like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, environmental, and industrial applications with a commitment to quality and innovation.

Perstorp Holding AB is a global leader in specialty chemicals, offering diverse products such as polyols, specialty polymers, acids, and specialty esters. Their solutions cater to industries like coatings, plastics, construction, and healthcare, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric approaches.

Calcium Propionate Market: Key Segments

By Application

Bakery

Dairy

Meat Processing

Animal Feed

Packaged Food Products

Others (Plant Pesticides, Grain Processing, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

