Barclays has announced the appointment of Alishba Ali as Managing Director, UK Head of Consumer and Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) in its International Corporate Banking business. Alishba will report to Simon Ollerenshaw, Global Head of Corporate Treasury Coverage.

Alishba joins from JP Morgan Chase where she was Managing Director, Head of EMEA Payments for Mid-Cap Corporates. Alishba brings 20 years of international experience in the banking industry, focused on payments and liquidity solutions. In her most recent role with JP Morgan Chase, Alishba helped build out the Commercial Banking international expansion strategy. Prior to this, she spent several years in client coverage roles, including large corporate TMT clients.

Before joining JPMorgan Chase, Alishba held several roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York City. She started her career in Atlanta with Bank of America, in a Treasury Management Leadership Program which took her to San Francisco and Mexico City.

Philip Bowkley, Head of International Corporate Banking at Barclays, said: "We're delighted to welcome Alishba to Barclays. We see exciting opportunities in the TMT and consumer sectors with the growth of direct-to-consumer services and platforms which are enabled by the rapid evolution in payments technology. Alishba's deep sector and product experience will be a huge asset in our delivery of banking solutions to our global clients."

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205080288/en/

Contacts:

Isabel Allanwood

44 07881 318 272

isabel.allanwood2@barclays.com