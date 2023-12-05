The NLP: JK Crawlers Chooses NorthScope to Manage Its Lobster Business and Provide Dockside Traceability

MILL CREEK, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Looking to enhance the quality of their products by leveraging a user-friendly platform to improve the traceability of their dockside and facility, JK Crawlers chose to go with NorthScope ERP software and its accompanying mobile application. By implementing NorthScope, the premium supplier of live lobster and bait products can access all their critical supply chain data in real-time, reduce tedious data collection, and empower office functions with real-time reporting.

While NorthScope's features extend beyond the scope of JK Crawlers' needs, the company is focused on adopting the mobile application to digitize dockside transactions and capture data in real-time in conjunction with the web application to allow JK Crawlers' back office to manage key business operations such as dockside purchases and sales, inventory, vendors, customers and harvester settlements easily. With the mobile application reporting all operations to the cloud-based web app, these two applications will work together to allow JK Crawlers to:

Reduce manual data entry and streamline processes

Significantly reduce human error

Improve accountability across their supply chain

Improve traceability of products from harvester to customer

Log historical data and circumstances

Digitize grade reports and quality compliance

Access real-time, customized reporting, including traceability reports, harvester settlements, and more

Export data to spreadsheets for further analysis

Easily manage harvesters and vessels

Discussing their move to NorthScope's fully integrated, all-in-one solution, JK Crawlers' President, Kevin d'Eon, said, "JK Crawlers chose NorthScope due to their understanding of the fishing industry and their willingness to adapt and customize to accommodate our needs."

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by the Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

About JK Crawlers Inc.: Based in Middle West Pubnico Nova Scotia, Canada, home of the Lobster Capital of the world, JK Crawlers purchases from more than 30 harvesters to provide premium quality Atlantic lobsters and lobster fishing baits to customers all over the world. The lobster supplier's facility is home to three ocean water holding tanks where their catch is then graded before the live lobster is crated based on weight class and submerged in the closely monitored ocean water awaiting shipment.

