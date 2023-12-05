Barrick Gold Corporation: Barrick Named Tanzania's Employer of the Year

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) - The North Mara Gold Mine has been crowned Employer of the Year at the prestigious 2023 Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) Awards ceremony. North Mara is operated by Barrick and is jointly owned with the Tanzanian Government through Twiga Minerals Corporation.



The distinguished event, held at the Mlimani City Conference Centre in Dar es Salaam, was graced by Honourable Joyce Ndalichako, Minister of State (Prime Minister's Office) for Labour, Youth, Employment, and Persons with Disabilities.

Twiga achieved a resounding triumph by not only securing the top honour as the Employer of the Year but also clinching victory in five other distinguished categories at the ceremony. These accolades include Overall Private Sector Employer (North Mara mine), Best Corporate Social Responsibility (North Mara mine), Excellence in Crisis Management (Bulyanhulu mine), second runner-up for Local Content (North Mara mine), and the esteemed title of Best Large Organisation Employer of the Year (North Mara mine).

This notable recognition underscores Barrick's commitment to cultivating a positive work environment, contributing significantly to the local community through exemplary corporate social responsibility, exhibiting resilience in crisis management and actively engaging in the promotion of local content. These multiple wins showcase Barrick's strive for excellence in employment practices and corporate citizenship.

Additionally, North Mara received recognition at this year's Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Taxpayer Appreciation Awards, adding to its accolades by securing the awards for Substantial Taxes & Duties Paid for Exported Goods in 2022/2023 and Compliant Taxpayer in the Mining Sector for the year 2022/2023. Notably, in the preceding year, Barrick North Mara also received the esteemed Largest Taxpayer Award, further highlighting its consistent contributions and compliance in taxation.

