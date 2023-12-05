geniant, Experience Transformation Leader, Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team With Appointment of New Vice President of Experience Research and Insights

Kelly Moran joins geniant, bringing over 15 years of experience research expertise to expand the company's already successful methodology.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / geniant, the leading next-generation experience consultancy, is excited to introduce Kelly Moran as the newly appointed Vice President of Experience Research and Insights. With an exceptional track record in uncovering valuable insights throughout employee and customer journeys, Kelly's genuine passion for understanding and improving experiences aligns perfectly with geniant's mission.

Kelly Moran

Kelly Moran joins geniant, bringing over 15 years of experience research expertise to expand the company's already successful methodology.

Over the last 15 years, Kelly has collaborated with leading companies across diverse industries. In her previous position at Google, she successfully re-focused AI-powered teams on the critical intersection of user value and technical capability, ensuring that innovation was grounded in human needs and motivations.

Kelly states, "During my time at Google, I redefined how the Search organization conceptualizes how people seek and discover information, anchoring product teams with a first-of-its-kind Core Needs Model. Now, I am thrilled to utilize my expertise beyond the digital realm and apply research-backed strategies to physical spaces and organizational culture change. I am eager to support geniant in their holistic approach and methodology."

"Here at geniant, we're passionate about getting to real truths and understanding all people, including those that don't have a voice in the design and development process," said co-CEO Keith Jacobs. "In a design-led transformation, it is crucial to shed light on the true needs of both employees and customers. This helps our clients shape the essential elements for enhanced brand experiences. Unfortunately, some companies fail to prioritize this aspect, but we take it seriously. It's about going beyond just 'design thinking' and embracing a more profound commitment to true understanding."

Given the dynamic shifts in employee and customer experiences and the imperative for companies to embrace hybrid work and omnichannel strategies, Kelly's expertise will be invaluable to incorporating research, refining unaddressed requirements, and empowering geniant's teams to create and deliver exceptionally impactful solutions.

Customers and employees both experience constant changes in their work, lifestyle, and shopping preferences. geniant provides organizations with a comprehensive perspective that sets their brand apart from the competition, shaping experiences backed by insights.

"If you were to simplify how things have changed for us as people over the last couple of years - our employee experiences have become more hybrid, and our purchasing patterns have become more hybrid, or omnichannel," said co-CEO and Chairman David Lancashire. "In either case, it is important to better understand how to design and deliver an experience that really fits your brand. If there is an issue with any touchpoint, whether that's digital, in person, or in a physical space, geniant is uniquely positioned to help you transform that experience for the better."

About geniant:

Fast-growing geniant acquired three new business units in the past year. This announcement emphasizes the continued investment in the area of research. Experiences shape the world; they happen in physical spaces, between people, and through technology. geniant has brought together world-class craftspeople with the skills to help organizations optimize their entire brand experience.

geniant helps innovative leaders seamlessly shape experiences in physical spaces, interactions with people, and technology. From digital transformation to hybrid work strategy, we've worked with a wide range of organizations - from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 companies - geniant excels at improving experiences for employees and customers.

As you look to navigate your new employee engagement model for hybrid work and improve your experiences across all customer journey moments, let geniant help you shape a better tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.geniant.com.

Contact Information

Jeremy Johnson

SVP Experience Transformation

jeremy.johnson@geniant.com

2142282894

SOURCE: geniant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/813504/geniant-experience-transformation-leader-continues-to-strengthen-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-new-vice-president-of-experience-research-and-insights