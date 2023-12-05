Rezolut, LLC: Rezolut Announces Strategic Partnership with Women's Health of Arizona

Leading Provider of White Label Mammography Expands Footprint in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Rezolut, LLC, a high-growth medical imaging business and the leading provider of women's imaging services, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Women's Health of Arizona. This partnership further expands Rezolut's footprint in the state of Arizona, providing white-label breast imaging to empower healthcare providers and enhance patient care in the region. The partnership also represents the first of five planned integrations with Women's Health of Arizona.





Founded in 2007, Women's Health of Arizona is the largest integrated practice of OB-GYN physicians in the state. Providing a unique medical model with independently operated branches part of a single larger family, the practice has transformed into a respected authority in Arizona healthcare, offering a comprehensive range of women's health services, including obstetrics, gynecology, prenatal care, and now, mammography and ultrasound for breast cancer prevention and detection.

Juan Vega, CEO of Women's Health of Arizona, expressed the practice's commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare and putting patient's needs first. "Our mission is to provide a true value-based care network that allows women across the state to gain access to comprehensive services. Offering mammography is moving us towards achieving this goal. We are dedicated to simplifying our patients' healthcare journeys and ensuring their well-being."

Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut, shared the overarching goal of consistently providing the best patient experience while ensuring the earliest possible detection of breast cancer. "Our relentless commitment is to broaden access to convenient breast cancer screening for women nationwide. By partnering with Women's Health of Arizona, an organization that shares our commitment to innovation and growth, we are one step closer to achieving that goal. We firmly believe that convenience is a catalyst for compliance, and compliance is the cornerstone of saving lives."

Rezolut is a trailblazer in breast health services, employing a collaborative care model that partners with healthcare providers nationwide, including OB/GYN and primary care providers, as well as hospital systems and imaging centers. The partnership enables healthcare providers to offer comprehensive breast health services such as 3D mammography (breast tomosynthesis), complete breast ultrasound, and breast cancer risk assessments to their patients at their respective locations.

