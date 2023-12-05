Commencement Bank: Commencement Bank Announces Key Additions to Leadership & Management Teams

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) is pleased to welcome new team members Cheril Daniels and Sandy Snider, after longstanding positions at Columbia Bank. Daniels will serve as Deposit Operations & Digital Services Team Leader, and Sandy Snider will serve as the branch manager of the retail team at the Bank's Tacoma headquarters. Along with welcoming these additions, the Bank also promoted former Tacoma branch manager, Megan Stone, to Retail Banking Team Leader.

Daniels joins Commencement with over 35 years of experience and has worked with several financial institutions, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise in her field. She joined the Bank's Senior Management Team upon arrival and will contribute significantly to the Bank's overall initiatives. Daniels most recently managed a team at Umpqua Bank, serving over 16 years at Columbia Bank prior to their merger.

"We are fortunate to be in a position to attract industry leaders like Cheril Daniels," said Nigel L. English, President and Chief Operating Officer. "It is additions such as these that contribute substantially to the Bank's culture and success. We are so pleased to welcome Cheril to our team."

Also bringing years of experience is Sandy Snider. Previously with Columbia for 25 years, Snider has a great deal of familiarity in the Bank's Tacoma market and a reputation for superior customer service and dedication to the community. Snider has over 24 years of involvement with the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, and she has been recognized for her efforts at the local and national level.

"Sandy has been actively serving clients in the Tacoma area for many years. Her traditional banking style has earned her the loyalty and respect of both her clients and the banking community. We were thrilled to gain such a talented banker, and someone so dedicated to giving back to her community, which embodies the culture of team," said John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer.

New to the role but not to the Bank, Megan Stone, the former Tacoma branch manager, has stepped into the position of Retail Banking Team Leader. With the addition of the Bank's Gig Harbor location in August of 2023, as well as a growing customer base for all locations, it was important to have an experienced leader step in to oversee the retail division. Her familiarity with both the customers and the culture made Stone a natural fit for the position.

Daniels, Snider, and Stone began their roles in November 2023 at the Bank's Tacoma headquarters.

Cheril Daniels

Senior Vice President, Deposit Operations & Digital Services Team Leader

Phone: 253.284.1825 or cdaniels@commencementbank.com

Sandy Snider

Vice President, Tacoma Branch Manager

Phone: 253.284.1814 or ssnider@commencementbank.com

Megan Stone

Vice President, Retail Banking Team Leader

Phone: 253.284.1816 or mstone@commencementbank.com

About Commencement Bank

Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com . For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

