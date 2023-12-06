Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF) ("Saturn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial production results for its most recently drilled 13 gross (11.4 net) wells, including Saturn's first development of Alberta Cardium and Saskatchewan Bakken light oil targets. Saturn has continued its success in the development of its deep inventory of locations in Southeast Saskatchewan including the best performing group of Frobisher wells the Company has drilled to date.

"Saturn has been active developing new light oil production in all four core operating areas in the second half of 2023 and is delivering excellent drilling results," commented Justin Kaufmann, Saturn's Chief Development Officer. "The diversity of Saturn's large and high-quality portfolio of drilling locations has been key to delivering strong and repeatable returns on invested capital."

Southeast Saskatchewan Drilling Update

Saturn completed 6 gross (5.5 net) horizontal wells targeting Bakken light oil in the Viewfield area in the third and fourth quarter of 2023. The new Bakken wells' initial 30-day production ("IP30") averaged approximately 113.8 bbls/d of light oil. During the initial production periods the Bakken wells typically showed improving oil production, averaging the first 15 days at approximately 100.0 bbls/d and increasing to an average of approximately 127.6 bbls/d in the last 15 days. The average IP30 production was 13% above the Company's type curve expectations.

Saturn recently put on production 4 gross (4.0 net) horizontal wells targeting Frobisher light oil in the Crealman, Glen Ewen, Ingoldsby and Weir Hill areas. The new Frobisher wells had an average IP30 of 98.7 bbls/d of light oil and are the highest initial producing set of Frobisher wells the Company has drilled. The Crealman 01/04-02-009-10W2/00 was Saturn's best performing new Frobisher well, averaging over 200.0 bbls/d of light oil for a 13-day period. The average IP30 production for the four new Frobisher wells was 43% above the Company's type curve expectations.

Central Alberta Drilling Update

During the third quarter the Company completed 3 gross (2.0 net) horizontal wells targeting Cardium light oil in the Lochend area with an average IP30 of approximately 279.0 boe/d (91% light oil and NGLs). Saturn's Lochend 100/12-02-026-03W5/00 well was the fourth longest Alberta Cardium well ever drilled out of a sample set of ~19,000 wells, with a Total Measured Depth of 6.8 kilometres. The Lochend 100/12-02-026-03W5/00 well had average production in the first 15 days of approximately 315.7 boe/d (94% light oil and NGLs) and increased to an average of approximately 385.2 boe/d (94% light oil and NGLs) in the last 15 days. The average IP30 production of the Lochend Cardium wells was 7% above the Company's type curve expectations.

The following table highlights Saturn's recent drilling results, along with the performance of previous drilling:

Most Recent Drilled Wells Avg. IP30 per

Location

(boe/d) Guidance

Type Curve

(boe/d) Performance

vs. Type Curve

(%) Total Capital

Invested

($MM) Capital

Efficiency

($ per boe/d) SE Sask - Stimulated Bakken (6) 113.8 101.0 +13 10.5 15,380 SE Sask - Frobisher (4) 98.7 69.0 +43 4.7 11,910 Central AB - Cardium (3) 279.0 260.0 +7 10.7 12,780 Avg. Recent Wells (13) 147.3 127.8 +15 25.9 13,530











Previously Disclosed 2023 Wells









SE Sask - Spearfish (6) 89.0 77.0 +16 7.0 13,110 SE Sask - Frob. & Midale (5) 79.2 69.0 +15 6.2 15,660 SW Sask - Viking (8) 103.2 68.0 +52 10.4 12,600 Avg. Previous Wells (19) 96.3 70.8 +30 23.6 13,440 Avg. Total 2023 Wells YTD (32) 114.7 94.2 22% 49.5 13,490 Avg. of 2022 Wells Drilled (52) 82.0 68.4 20% 67.9 15,920

Outlook

The fourth quarter of 2023 to date has been the most active period for oil field development in Saturn's history, with a drilling rig contracted for each of Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Alberta. Saturn expects to drill a total of up to 48 gross operated (46.2 net) wells in 2023, with the initial production results of the last 16 gross (16.0 net) wells expected to be announced in January 2024.

In November 2023, Saturn placed its first open hole multi-lateral ("OHML") well, with eight horizontal lateral legs onto production, and is currently drilling a second OHML well. Both OMHL wells are in the Viewfield area of Southeast Saskatchewan and are 100% working interest to Saturn. The Company recently completed and put on production the final well of the seven well stimulated Viewfield Bakken program (100% working interest). In the Crealman area of Southeast Saskatchewan the Company put online the final 2023 Frobisher well in November (100% working interest).

Saturn is currently completing 4 wells drilled in November 2023 targeting Viking light oil in the Plato area of West Central Saskatchewan, all with 100% working interest. The new Viking wells are expected to be brought online in December 2023.

In November 2023 the Company drilled a 4 well pad targeting Montney light oil in the Kaybob area of North Alberta with 100% working interest, which has now been completed and placed into production.

The following table summarizes the remainder of Saturn's expected 2023 drilling program to report:

Remaining 2023 Wells to Report (16) Forecast Online Date Working

Interest Guidance Type Curve

per Well (boe/d) SE Sask - OHML Bakken (2) Late November & December 100% 170 SE Sask - Stimulated Bakken (1) Late November 100% 101 SE Sask - Frobisher (1) November 100% 69 SW Sask - Viking (4) December 100% 68 Central AB - Cardium (4) December & January 100% 260 North AB - Montney (4) December 100% 425

Current production, based on field estimates, is approximately 27,300 boe/d (81% light oil and NGLs).

