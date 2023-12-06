Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon Spotlight: Dr. Brandon Richland, MD

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Choosing the right plastic surgeon is a pivotal decision. One that requires careful consideration of the surgeon's expertise, the range of cosmetic procedures they offer, and their reputation within the community. Newport Beach, one of California's coastal gems, is renowned for its wide selection of highly skilled plastic surgeons. These medical professionals are known for their ability to enhance natural beauty while ensuring patient safety and satisfaction. Dr. Brandon Richland, MD has become a standout among plastic surgeons in Newport Beach and Southern California.

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) is a board-certified Newport Beach plastic surgeon in California. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

"Choosing the right surgeon involves assessing their qualifications, the procedures they offer, and their practice's approach to patient care. We've had many great patient success stories of overwhelming feedback from their positive experience with us, before, during, and after their plastic surgery procedures here in Newport Beach and our nearby Fountain Valley corporate office," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a well-known and respected Board-Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Newport Beach / Orange County / Southern California that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best.

Among the esteemed plastic surgeons in Newport Beach , Dr. Brandon Richland, MD stands out for his commitment to precision and patient care. Whether patients are seeking transformative body contouring or subtle facial enhancements, they can expect state-of-the-art techniques and a warm, patient-centric approach. Dr. Richland's practice integrates cutting-edge technology with compassionate patient interactions, allowing for personalized treatment plans and optimum results.

Why Choose a Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon?

When deciding on plastic surgery, one often looks for a combination of professional expertise and an inviting location. Newport Beach surgeons offer both, set within the scenic beauty of Southern California.

Dr. Brandon Richland, a renowned name in Newport Beach plastic surgery, has established himself as one of the best cosmetic surgeons in the area. His clinic is a hub for both surgical and non-surgical treatments, offering a full range of services tailored to enhance self-confidence and help patients become the best version of themselves.

Location Advantages of Newport Beach, California

Newport Beach, California, stands as a premier destination with its pristine beaches and luxurious lifestyle. It provides the perfect serene backdrop for recovery and relaxation post-surgery. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities that thrive in an environment where innovation and a commitment to excellence are the norm. Patients often find that the surroundings contribute positively to their recuperation and state of mind during what can be a pivotal journey.

This Southern California coastal city is located in Orange County, with Los Angeles County to the north and San Diego County to the south. 83,993 residents live in the City of Newport Beach, while Newport Beach tourism visitors far exceed residents on an annual basis.

Community Presence Within Orange County (OC)

Being part of Orange County , surgeons in Newport Beach have a significant community presence, highlighted by their engagement in local health and wellness events. They benefit from being part of a network of medical professionals noted for high standards of patient care. This translates into a personalized and supportive experience for their patients, embodying the community's ethos of care and professionalism.

Meet Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Cutting-Edge Plastic Surgeon in Newport Beach

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD stands as a preeminent figure in the field of plastic surgery, with a practice that is synonymous with precision, innovation, and compassionate care in the heart of Newport Beach, California.

Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon

He is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in a broad range of procedures aimed at enhancing both form and function. His expertise extends to intricate techniques in facial rejuvenation, breast surgeries, and advanced body contouring.

Patients seeking a transformative experience can rely on Dr. Richland's strong patient advocacy and individualized approach to care. His dedication ensures that each procedure is tailored specifically to the patient's unique goals.

Nestled in the scenic locale of Newport Beach, his state-of-the-art practice combines a serene environment with cutting-edge technology. His commitment to excellence is reflected not only in his surgical outcomes and patient care, but also in the meticulous attention to detail at his well-appointed office, designed to provide a first-class experience for his patients.

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD's lobby. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About the Medical Practice of Dr. Brandon Richland, MD

At the heart of Newport Beach, California, the medical practice of Dr. Brandon Richland, a board-certified plastic surgeon, is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art cosmetic procedures and personalized care.

They have two office locations to serve patients.

1. Newport Beach Office : 455 Old Newport Blvd, Suite 101, Newport Beach CA 92663.

2. Corporate Main Office : 9900 Talbert Ave, Suite 101, Fountain Valley CA 92708.

Patient-Centric Mission

The mission of Dr. Richland's practice is to provide patients with the highest quality plastic surgery options in a comfortable, safe, and ethical environment. They are committed to enhancing patient well-being by delivering tailored care that ensures each individual's aesthetic goals are met with technical excellence and artistic interpretation.

The Team Behind Dr. Brandon Richland, MD

At Dr. Brandon Richland's practice, a team of highly skilled and dedicated aesthetic professionals works tirelessly to provide exceptional care and service to their patients. Each team member brings a unique set of skills and experiences, contributing to the practice's reputation for excellence in the field of plastic surgery and medical aesthetics.

Chelsea Mac, an Aesthetic Nurse with a BSN and RN, with over 17 years of experience in the medical aesthetics industry, Chelsea specializes in laser and injectable solutions. Her approach is centered on providing personalized care that aims to achieve vibrant skin and boost patient confidence through both preventative and restorative procedures.

Cassandra, an Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner holding an MSN, APRN, and FNP-C, brings a solid foundation in nursing to the team. Cassandra is particularly skilled in cheek and lip fillers and total skin rejuvenation, deriving satisfaction from helping patients look and feel their best.

Ivy, a Licensed Esthetician, has over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her journey began as a freelance makeup artist before becoming a certified aesthetician. Ivy's expertise lies in creating a soothing spa-like atmosphere and she enjoys assisting patients on their journey to better skin.

Summer, the Patient Care Coordinator, is often the first friendly face patients meet. Her role involves guiding patients from their initial consultation to their final follow-up appointment. Known for her professionalism, attention to detail, and friendly demeanor, Summer plays a crucial part in ensuring a smooth and welcoming experience for all patients.

This team, under the leadership of Dr. Richland, reflects a commitment to exceptional patient care and the highest standards of medical aesthetics. Each member's unique expertise and dedication contribute significantly to the satisfaction of their patients.

Discover more about this exceptional team and their commitment to patient care at Dr. Richland's staff .

Dr. Brandon Richland and his Team. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

Clinical Environment

The clinical environment of Dr. Richland's office mirrors the sophistication of Newport Beach with modern facilities designed to prioritize patient comfort and safety. This setting is not only equipped with the latest in medical technology but also staffed by professionals who ensure that every step of the surgical process is smooth and reassuring for those in their care.

Surgical Expertise

Newport Beach boasts a cadre of board certified plastic surgeons with a strong commitment to advancing the field through innovative techniques. Each surgeon's credentials reflect rigorous training and adherence to the highest standards of patient care.

Techniques and Innovations

Dr. Richland utilizes the latest techniques, often paving the way for new industry standards. These methods are designed to enhance precision and improve patient outcomes, whether it's restoring function or aesthetics after trauma or addressing signs of aging.

The Hidden Scar Tummy Tuck is a clear example of Dr. Brandon Richland's commitment to innovative plastic surgery. Hidden Scar Tummy Tuck is a specialized surgical technique designed specifically by Dr. Richland and used during tummy tuck surgeries. This innovative approach minimizes the visibility of scars, allowing the results to be concealed even when wearing low-waist clothing or swimwear.

Safety and Quality

Safety is paramount in every procedure conducted by a Newport Beach board certified plastic surgeon. Strict protocols are in place to ensure the wellbeing of patients. The surgeons maintain quality by meeting the criteria set forth by the American Board of Plastic Surgery , signifying their comprehensive training and expertise.

Patient Results with Before and After Images

The proof of a surgeon's expertise can often be best understood through a before and after visual portfolio of their work. Prospective patients frequently review before and after images to assess the quality of work and realistic outcomes they can expect.

Interested individuals can explore a range of results on platforms such as RealSelf Reviews or Google Reviews which showcases a surgeon's skill in achieving patient transformations.

Plastic Surgery vs. Cosmetic Surgery: What are the Differences?

Plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery are distinct specialties within the medical field, often conflated but differentiated by their goals and procedures.

For example, many patients assume a board-certified plastic surgeon and a cosmetic surgeon are the same skill set. They are in fact not the same. It's paramount for anyone considering a procedure in Newport Beach to understand these differences when selecting a board-certified plastic surgeon or a cosmetic surgeon.

A board certified plastic surgeon undergoes a rigorous six year (or longer) residency training program after medical school dedicated to both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Cosmetic surgery focuses on enhancing a patient's appearance according to their aesthetic goals. It includes procedures like facelifts, breast augmentation, or liposuction. Reconstructive surgery is focused on restoring function and normal appearance after accidents, illness, or congenital anomalies. In Newport Beach, practices like Dr. Brandon Richland involve complex reconstructive surgeries that demand in-depth medical training.

In California, board-certified plastic surgeons like those at the Richland MD office undergo rigorous training, including board-certified residencies, to master these complex surgical techniques. They operate under a set of ethical guidelines and maintain a practice that encompass both reconstructive and cosmetic procedures, serving diverse patient needs.

A cosmetic surgeon is not required to undergo the same type of training and may actually be a general surgeon, dermatologist or dentist for example.

Procedures Offered in Newport Beach and Orange County

Newport Beach and its surrounding areas in Orange County are home to a plethora of advanced cosmetic procedures. From facial enhancements to body sculpting, the array of services available caters to a range of aesthetic desires and medical needs.

Facial Procedures

Facial plastic procedures are designed to rejuvenate the face and improve its structural aesthetics. Dr. Richland's most popular facial treatments include facelifts, which tighten and lift sagging skin and facial muscles to provide a more youthful appearance.

Facelift

Neck Lift

Brow Lift

Blepharoplasty (Eyelid surgery)

Rhinoplasty

Chin Augmentation

Chin Liposuction

Facial Fat Transfer

Reconstructive Surgery

Breast Procedures

Dr. Brandon Richland offers different types of breast surgery procedures frequently performed to improve body proportions or alleviate discomfort from overly large breasts.

For individuals looking to alter the size or shape of their breasts, breast augmentation is a sought-after procedure. This treatment involves the use of implants or fat transfer to achieve a desired look, whether it's for enhancement or reconstruction after mastectomy.

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Breast Lift with Implants

Breast Revision

Breast Implant Removal

Breast Reduction

Breast Reconstruction

Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation

Gynecomastia Surgery

Natural Internal Bra

Body Procedures

Body contouring procedures transform and enhance the shape of the body. Options like Liposuction surgical procedure, remove excess fat from targeted areas, allowing for a sculpted and toned appearance. Other procedures, such as arm lifts, tummy tucks, and thigh lifts, are available to tighten and refine the overall body silhouette, giving individuals a more contoured and youthful shape.

Mommy Makeover

Menopause Makeover

Tummy Tuck

Hidden Scar Tummy Tuck

Liposuction

Renuvion Skin Tightening

Body Contouring

Brachioplasty

Thigh Lift

BBL

Medical Spa (Medspa) Non-Surgical Options

Non-invasive treatments are an essential component of cosmetic care in Newport Beach. Advanced injectable treatments like Botox and fillers are used to smooth wrinkles, restore volume, and enhance facial features with minimal downtime. These services provide a temporary yet effective means to combat signs of aging and maintain a refreshed look.

Injectables & Fillers

Neurotoxins

Botox

Jeuveau

DAXXIFY

Dermal Fillers

Juvederm

Restylane

RHA Fillers

Lip Fillers

Lasers & Devices

Morpheus8

IPL PhotoFacials

Laser Hair Removal

Forma

Hydrafacial

Renuvion Skin Tightening

Skin Treatments

Skin Resurfacing

Chemical Peels

Microneedling

PRP/PRF

Exosome Therapy

Weight Loss

Semaglutide

Tirzepatide

Esthetician Services

Hydrafacial MD

Richland Signature Facial

Skincare

Obagi Skincare

SkinCeuticals

Patient Resources and Information

When seeking plastic surgery services, patients typically go through a consultation process, prepare for their surgery, and need to follow specific aftercare and recovery guidelines provided by their plastic surgeon. Understanding this journey is vital for those considering plastic surgery in Newport Beach.

Consultation Process

The consultation process is a fundamental step where patients meet with a Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon to discuss their surgical goals and options. During this phase, they can expect an evaluation of their health, a discussion of the desired outcome, and a plan for the next steps. For those unable to attend in person, some practices offer virtual consultations, providing flexibility for new patients or those with tight schedules.

Start your journey with a consultation with Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, MD. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

Preparing for Surgery

Prior to surgery, patients will receive detailed instructions on how to prepare. This includes guidelines on eating, drinking, and medication restrictions. Patients should also plan their schedule to allow ample time for recovery after the procedure. Scheduling the appointment on a suitable date is crucial to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience.

Aftercare and Recovery

After the surgery, understanding the aftercare and recovery process is important for patient safety and optimal healing results. The Newport Beach plastic surgeon will provide specific post-operative care instructions, which may include wound care, activity limitations, and signs to watch for in case of complications. It's important for patients to follow these instructions closely to ensure a smooth healing process and the best possible outcome.

Throughout the patient's plastic surgery journey, maintaining open communication with their surgeon and the surgical team is critical.

How Many Plastic Surgeons are in Newport Beach, CA?

According to RealSelf.com, in the State of California there are currently 261 Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach and 273 in Orange County (OC).

The Newport Beach and Orange County areas are home to a wide array of skilled plastic surgeons who are known for their discretion and quality work with celebrities and other public figures. Patients can find numerous specialists in the area, each offering a variety of aesthetic services and surgical techniques.

Choosing the best plastic surgeon in Newport Beach involves researching their qualifications, including board certifications, patient reviews, and before-and-after galleries of their work. It's crucial to select a surgeon who is experienced in the specific procedure you desire.

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. Driven by his passion for medicine, Dr. Richland obtained his Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the prestigious program at Saint Louis University (SLU) School of Medicine in 2013. His exceptional skills were recognized when he received the McGraw Hill / Lange Medical Student Academic Achievement Award, and graduated top of his class with Honors. For his undergraduate degree, he attended University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated with Honors in 2009.

To further enhance his surgical expertise, Dr. Richland completed his Residency in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) from 2013 to 2019 earning the Academic Achievement Award twice during this period. A total of 14 years in dedicated schooling and medical residency. Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Located in one of these Orange County (OC) / Southern California cities?

Aliso Viejo, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Coto de Caza, Cypress, Dana Point, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, La Palma, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Laguna Woods, Ladera Ranch, Lake Forest, Los Alamitos, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Orange, Placentia, Rancho Santa Margarita, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, Tustin, Villa Park, Westminster, or Yorba Linda?

Plastic Surgeon Dr. Brandon Richland, MD and his Cosmetic Aesthetics Team are ready to help you look and feel your absolute best. Elevate your confidence and self esteem levels to unfathomable new heights. A warm and engaging Team of carefully selected Aesthetics Professionals will make you feel calm, cool, collected, and right at home throughout your entire consultation and surgery process.

Schedule your in-person consultation in our modern and luxurious offices in either Fountain Valley, CA (Main HQ) or our Newport Beach, CA office. Live outside of Southern California or short on time? For your convenience, Virtual Consultations are also available.

