

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 90.88 against the yen and 1.7498 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 90.16 and 1.7604, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.6171 from yesterday's closing value of 0.6127.



Moving away from a recent low of 1.0696 against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.0680.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 92.00 against the yen, 1.73 against the euro, 0.63 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



