

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's factory new orders data for October. Economists forecast orders to grow 0.2 percent on month, the same pace of growth as seen in September.



Half an hour later, industrial production and retail sales figures are due from Hungary.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases retail sales for October. Sales had declined 0.4 percent on month in September.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Germany's construction PMI data for November.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI is due. The index is seen at 46.3 in November, up from 45.6 in October.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales for October. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in September.



At 5.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes the Financial Stability Report.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken