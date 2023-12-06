Sophie BALMARY is appointed Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs, and member of the Executive Committee

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205160413/en/

Sophie BALMARY, Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs, and Member of Executive Committee (Photo: Carbios)

Carbios, (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, today announced the appointment of Sophie Balmary as Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs. Her mission will be to support the growth of Carbios' organization and operations: to steer organizational changes, develop talent and contribute to the development of a stimulating and fulfilling working environment, as well as to secure Carbios' operations within the framework of its industrial and commercial development. Sophie Balmary joins the Executive Committee and reports to Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios.

Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios: "I'm delighted to welcome Sophie to the team, to help make Carbios an even more attractive company where talent can grow and flourish, and contribute to the success of our social and environmental mission. Her extensive experience in human resources in multinationals in the industrial sector will be invaluable to Carbios' ambitious and sustainable development."

Sophie Balmary, Director of Human Resources and Legal Affairs: "Carbios' mission to bring plastic and textiles into the circular economy represents an innovative and socially responsible approach. To accomplish this mission, the commitment of our employees, their development and the attractiveness of Carbios will be essential contributing factors. In an increasingly complex regulatory environment, the compliance of the company's operations will play a crucial part for its sustainable growth. I'm proud to join Carbios and its teams, with the opportunity to contribute to the success of an innovative French company that will truly benefit us all."

Trained as a lawyer, Sophie Balmary began her career at Renault in 1995, contributing to major projects involving changes to the Group's legal structure and mergers acquisitions. In 2003, she joined the Renault Group's Human Resources Department, taking on various responsibilities, including Recruitment for France, managing the establishment of Head Office and Social Relations for France. In September 2017, she joined Michelin as Director of Social Relations, France. Her previous experience at Renault was crucial in strengthening social dialogue within Michelin by combining responsibility, agility, and social cohesion, capitalizing on her legal skills and in-depth understanding of industrial and human issues.

Visit our website for the biographies of Carbios Executive Committee members: https://www.carbios.com/en/governance/

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. Carbios has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Carbios in any country.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205160413/en/

Contacts:

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS

Melissa Flauraud

Press Relations

melissa.flauraud@carbios.com

+33 (0)6 30 26 50 04

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Press Relations (France)

Iconic

Marie-Virginie Klein

mvk@iconic-conseil.com

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96

Press Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners

Kate L. Barrette

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 0561

Press Relations (DACH UK)

MC Services

Anne Hennecke

carbios@mc-services.eu

+49 (0)211 529 252 22