

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's Softfunch Inc. is recalling about 9,500 units of Foiresoft Basic Zebra Roller Blinds citing strangulation and entanglement hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recalled roller blinds, manufactured in South Korea, were sold exclusively on Amazon.com by Softfunch from December 2022 through July 2023 for between $50 and $175.



The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors with sizes ranging from width 10-110 inches, and height 64 inches.



According to the agency, the affected roller blinds have looped operating cords that pose a strangulation hazard to children.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled roller blinds and contact Softfunch for instructions to receive a full refund.



In similar recalls, Bell Station Interiors, dba Zipadee Kids, in August called back certain Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds citing entrapment and strangulation risks.



