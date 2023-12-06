Global technology service provider FPT announces its acquisition of an 80% stake in the French IT consulting firm AOSIS, a strategic initiative to fortify its delivery competencies, expand business opportunities, and broaden its customer base in this market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205810017/en/

The signing ceremony took place in Paris with the participation of FPT Software CEO Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software Senior Executive Vice President Dang Tran Phuong, AOSIS CEO Pascal Janot, and other senior leaders of the two firms. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the investment, FPT and its tech subsidiary, FPT Software, will leverage AOSIS's prowess in SAP, Data, Cloud, and Business intelligence solutions, with a focus on the aerospace, aviation, and transportation sectors. With over 100 local experts and four offices joining its existing global network, the company is poised to strengthen its best-shore delivery capabilities for the French and European markets.

AOSIS will remain an independent entity while undergoing integration with FPT's extensive service offerings, existing clientele, global workforce, and operations.

"Over the past 10 years, we have strategically engaged in M&A deals with leading consulting and technology companies worldwide to reinforce our core competencies, strengthen our position in the strategic markets, and broaden our customer base. As we welcome AOSIS to the FPT family, we aim to utilise their well-respected reputation in the French data market, industry expertise, and local resources to accelerate growth, enhance resilience and provide end-to-end solutions to accompany our customers' digital transformation," said Pham Minh Tuan, Chief Executive Officer, FPT Software.

"I have known FPT for more than five years, and its reputation as a very efficient company with real values is well known in Toulouse. AOSIS, as a company expert in data, needs to expand its scope to bigger customers; at the same time, FPT needs a recognized company to intensify its local footprint. That's why we work on our synergies at first for Toulouse and then on a wider scope for France. I expect this collaboration to allow us to address big customers with a powerful onsite/offshore model while keeping our core values and commitments in citizenship, ecology, and sport," said Pascal Janot, Chief Executive Officer, AOSIS.

Entering France in 2008, FPT now has over 400 experts working in various cities like Paris, Toulouse, and Sophia Antipolis, serving clients across industries focusing on Big Data, AUTOSAR, SAP, and Cloud services. The company's technology competencies are recognised through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Airbus, Geopost, and Quadient. Its French subsidiary recently entered the Top 100 ICT Companies in France this October.

Prior to this acquisition, FPT initiated its M&A venture with RWE IT Slovakia, a subsidiary of European energy giant RWE, making it the first overseas M&A deal of a Vietnamese IT company. This was followed by an acquisition of a 90% stake in the US-based digital transformation consultancy Intellinet in 2018. In 2022, FPT became a strategic shareholder in Japan's top 20 consulting and digital transformation company, LTS, Inc. Earlier this year, FPT expanded its portfolio by acquiring the IT services division of Intertec International, product engineering services firm Cardinal Peak, and becoming a major investor in leading computer vision and AI software Landing AI.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. During over three decades of development, FPT has constantly provided practical and effective products to millions of people and tens of thousands of business and non-business organizations worldwide, establishing Vietnam's position on the global tech map. Keeping up with the latest market trends and emerging technologies, FPT has developed the Made-by-FPT ecosystem of services, products, solutions, and platforms, which enables sustainable growth for organizations and businesses and offers distinctive experiences to customers. In 2022, FPT recorded a total revenue of US$1.87 billion and 60,000+ employees. For more information, please visit https://fpt.com.vn/en.

About AOSIS Consulting

AOSIS is a company created in Toulouse in 2010 by SAP experts. The first activity was software development (BIRD) before proposing services around SAP BI. Nowadays, AOSIS represents around 100 people working in 4 different locations and providing services in Business Intelligence, data science, big data and data governance, Training, and Software. AOSIS employees share the same values and commitments (ecology, citizenship, sport). For more information, please visit https://www.aosis.net/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205810017/en/

Contacts:

Media

Mai Duong (Ms.)

FPT Software

PR Manager

MCP.PR@fpt.com