Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
05.12.23
19:53 Uhr
41,450 Euro
-0,200
-0,48 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
06.12.2023 | 07:36
138 Leser



BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Preliminary Production for November 2023

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for November 2023.

The Company had a preliminary production in November of net 24.5 mboepd. The production during the month was stable across all the producing hubs with an overall preliminary operating efficiency above 90%.

BlueNord reiterates its annual production guidance of 24.5 - 25.0 mboepd and expects the full year production for 2023 to be in the upper range of the guidance.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-november-2023-302007120.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
