AJOVY (fremanezumab) efficacy and safety demonstrated in migraine patients with obesity in post hoc analysis of HALO-LTS 1 and FOCUS 2 phase 3 studies

Obesity is a known risk factor for migraine and is frequently associated with an increase in migraine frequency, severity and disability 3

Data revealed at the 17th European Headache Congress, Barcelona, Spain

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announces that a post hoc analysis4 of two phase 3 clinical studies presented today at the European Headache Congress has shown the effectiveness of the migraine prevention treatment AJOVY(fremanezumab) in reducing migraine attacks in patients with migraine and co-morbid obesity.

Migraine and obesity are both associated with high levels of disability3 and both conditions are more prevalent amongst females5,6. It is estimated that 59% of people in Europe are either overweight or obese, with almost a quarter (23%) of adults living with obesity5. A higher body mass index (BMI) is frequently associated with increased migraine prevalence and severity, and an increased number of adverse effects3. As such, assessing the efficacy and safety of migraine preventative treatment in patients with obesity can help guide migraine management and treatment decisions.

The post hoc analysis of the HALO-LTS1 and FOCUS2 phase 3 studies compared the safety and efficacy of fremanezumab migraine preventive treatment in obese migraine patients vs normal weight migraine patients for a period of 6 months. Obesity was defined as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) =30 kg/m2 (BMI-high, 578 patients), and normal weight patients with a BMI <30 kg/m2 (BMI-normal, 1859 patients).

The analysis showed that the efficacy of fremanezumab was the same in migraine patients with BMI-high vs BMI-normal:

At baseline, monthly migraine days in migraine patients with BMI-high vs BMI-normal were 13.7 vs 13.6 respectively.

After 6 months of treatment with fremanezumab, monthly migraine days in migraine patients with BMI-high vs BMI-normal was reduced to 6.8 vs 7.2 respectively.

Furthermore, adverse events (AEs) in patients with obesity were similar to AEs in non-obese patients treated with fremanezumab.

Lead study author, Consultant Neurologist Dr Pablo Irimia Sieira, of Clinica Universidad de Navarra, Pamplona, Spain said: "This analysis is encouraging as it shows fremanezumab can reduce migraine attacks as effectively in obese patients as it does in patients of normal weight. Considering the higher burden of migraine in patients with co-morbid obesity, it is important for treatments to demonstrate efficacy and safety in migraine patients with this particular comorbidity."

Dr. Dieter Schultewolter, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs Neuroscience at Teva said: "We are seeing clinicians moving towards more personalised treatment decisions in migraine, which are tailored to the patient's profile. So it is informative to see that the efficacy of fremanezumab for migraine prevention has now been demonstrated across multiple subgroups, including those with older age, obesity, psychiatric comorbidities like depression, and difficult-to-treat migraine."7,8,9

AJOVY (fremanezumab), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, selectively targets the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) and is approved for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month.

