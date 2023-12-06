Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
06.12.23
09:22 Uhr
5,020 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
06.12.2023 | 08:06
83 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

6 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase:

05/12/2023

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

59,279

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

447.20p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

440.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

443.93p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 271,092,289 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 271,092,289. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 121,608 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £538,469.01.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregate volume

London Stock Exchange (LSE)

443.83p

44,668

Chi-X (CHIX)

444.32p

7,250

BATE (BATE)

444.14p

4,042

Aquis (AQXE)

444.44p

1,887

Turquoise (TRQX)

444.07p

1,432

Transaction Details:

Issuer name:

Vesuvius plc

ISIN:

GB00B82YXW83

Intermediary name:

Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code:

JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone:

UKT

Currency:

GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction
reference number

Trading venue

634

445.20

09:41:07

00380937815TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

445.20

09:41:07

00380937816TRLO0.1.1

XLON

266

445.20

09:41:07

00380937818TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

445.20

09:41:07

00380937817TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

445.00

09:45:45

00380939156TRLO0.1.1

BATE

290

444.80

09:45:45

00380939158TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

149

445.00

09:45:45

00380939159TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

90

443.20

10:09:54

00380945167TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

443.20

10:09:54

00380945168TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

442.00

10:19:28

00380947769TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1

442.00

10:34:38

00380952512TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

126

444.40

10:45:20

00380955366TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

158

444.40

10:45:20

00380955367TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

64

444.40

10:45:24

00380955382TRLO0.1.1

XLON

21

444.40

10:48:40

00380956390TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

444.40

10:48:40

00380956389TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

444.40

10:55:47

00380958631TRLO0.1.1

XLON

205

444.60

11:03:33

00380960718TRLO0.1.1

XLON

64

444.60

11:03:33

00380960719TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

444.60

11:03:33

00380960720TRLO0.1.1

XLON

145

445.80

11:13:27

00380963346TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

445.80

11:13:27

00380963347TRLO0.1.1

XLON

52

445.80

11:13:27

00380963348TRLO0.1.1

XLON

66

445.80

11:13:27

00380963349TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

445.80

11:13:28

00380963353TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

42

445.80

11:13:28

00380963352TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

134

445.80

11:15:51

00380963891TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

16

445.80

11:15:51

00380963892TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

217

445.80

11:38:18

00380968743TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

25

445.80

11:38:18

00380968744TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

34

445.80

12:07:21

00380974944TRLO0.1.1

XLON

139

445.80

12:07:23

00380974962TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16

445.80

12:07:23

00380974963TRLO0.1.1

XLON

71

445.80

12:07:24

00380974968TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

445.80

12:07:24

00380974969TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

139

445.80

12:07:28

00380974978TRLO0.1.1

XLON

462

445.80

12:07:28

00380974979TRLO0.1.1

XLON

68

445.80

12:07:28

00380974980TRLO0.1.1

XLON

64

445.20

12:11:38

00380976013TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

14

445.20

12:11:38

00380976014TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

13

445.20

12:11:38

00380976015TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

248

445.80

12:11:38

00380976019TRLO0.1.1

XLON

236

445.80

12:11:38

00380976020TRLO0.1.1

XLON

249

445.80

12:11:38

00380976021TRLO0.1.1

XLON

83

445.80

12:11:38

00380976022TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

445.20

12:11:38

00380976023TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

56

445.20

12:11:38

00380976024TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

24

445.80

12:11:46

00380976057TRLO0.1.1

XLON

8

446.00

12:11:51

00380976075TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

446.00

12:11:51

00380976076TRLO0.1.1

XLON

69

446.00

12:11:51

00380976077TRLO0.1.1

XLON

12

446.60

12:32:15

00380981083TRLO0.1.1

XLON

986

446.60

12:32:15

00380981084TRLO0.1.1

XLON

115

445.60

12:36:43

00380982149TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

77

446.60

12:39:39

00380982947TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

634

447.20

12:55:38

00380987115TRLO0.1.1

XLON

246

447.20

12:55:38

00380987116TRLO0.1.1

XLON

188

447.20

13:05:19

00380989679TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

447.20

13:16:46

00380992785TRLO0.1.1

XLON

180

447.20

13:16:46

00380992784TRLO0.1.1

XLON

10

447.20

13:17:14

00380992910TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

445.80

13:17:42

00380993017TRLO0.1.1

XLON

91

445.80

13:17:42

00380993018TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

300

445.60

13:17:42

00380993019TRLO0.1.1

BATE

58

445.80

13:17:42

00380993020TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

150

445.60

13:17:42

00380993021TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

482

445.60

13:17:42

00380993022TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

445.60

13:17:42

00380993024TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

445.60

13:17:42

00380993023TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

445.60

13:17:42

00380993025TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

20

445.60

13:17:42

00380993026TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1350

445.80

13:17:42

00380993027TRLO0.1.1

XLON

376

446.40

13:17:44

00380993033TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

188

443.60

13:18:17

00380993176TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

382

445.60

13:18:20

00380993186TRLO0.1.1

BATE

200

445.00

13:34:13

00380997622TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

445.00

13:34:18

00380997645TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

445.00

13:34:22

00380997663TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

445.00

13:34:28

00380997694TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1

445.00

13:34:28

00380997695TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

445.00

13:34:33

00380997716TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

444.20

13:39:22

00380998848TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

1800

444.20

13:39:22

00380998849TRLO0.1.1

XLON

220

444.80

13:55:59

00381004039TRLO0.1.1

XLON

262

444.80

13:56:08

00381004090TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

444.80

13:59:56

00381006029TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

188

444.80

14:01:36

00381006812TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

444.80

14:01:36

00381006814TRLO0.1.1

XLON

181

444.80

14:01:36

00381006813TRLO0.1.1

XLON

182

444.80

14:07:45

00381009425TRLO0.1.1

XLON

164

444.80

14:08:20

00381009664TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

126

444.80

14:08:20

00381009665TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

444.80

14:16:38

00381012958TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

69

444.80

14:16:38

00381012957TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

54

445.00

14:29:45

00381018609TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

63

445.20

14:31:54

00381020897TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

8

445.20

14:31:54

00381020898TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

432

445.20

14:32:43

00381021438TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

300

444.60

14:33:22

00381021892TRLO0.1.1

BATE

175

444.40

14:36:00

00381023915TRLO0.1.1

BATE

125

444.40

14:36:00

00381023914TRLO0.1.1

BATE

188

444.40

14:36:00

00381023916TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

127

444.20

14:36:00

00381023917TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

578

444.40

14:36:00

00381023918TRLO0.1.1

XLON

192

444.20

14:36:00

00381023919TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

193

444.20

14:36:00

00381023920TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

708

444.40

14:36:00

00381023921TRLO0.1.1

XLON

214

444.40

14:36:00

00381023922TRLO0.1.1

XLON

273

445.20

14:36:04

00381024008TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

121

444.60

14:36:57

00381024673TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1200

443.60

14:37:27

00381024977TRLO0.1.1

XLON

149

443.60

14:37:27

00381024978TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

277

442.60

14:37:31

00381025015TRLO0.1.1

BATE

188

444.20

14:37:34

00381025052TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

133

444.20

14:44:23

00381029981TRLO0.1.1

XLON

158

444.20

14:44:23

00381029982TRLO0.1.1

XLON

350

444.60

14:44:23

00381029983TRLO0.1.1

XLON

322

445.40

14:45:20

00381030830TRLO0.1.1

XLON

37

445.40

14:45:20

00381030831TRLO0.1.1

XLON

362

445.40

14:45:40

00381031292TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

445.40

14:45:40

00381031293TRLO0.1.1

XLON

195

445.40

14:45:40

00381031294TRLO0.1.1

XLON

325

445.40

14:45:40

00381031295TRLO0.1.1

XLON

290

444.00

14:46:12

00381032132TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

9

444.80

15:05:15

00381047782TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

281

444.80

15:05:15

00381047783TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

150

444.80

15:05:15

00381047786TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

444.80

15:05:15

00381047787TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

444.80

15:05:15

00381047789TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

444.80

15:05:15

00381047788TRLO0.1.1

XLON

190

444.80

15:05:15

00381047790TRLO0.1.1

XLON

122

444.80

15:05:15

00381047791TRLO0.1.1

XLON

288

444.80

15:05:15

00381047792TRLO0.1.1

XLON

195

444.80

15:09:01

00381050670TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

444.80

15:09:01

00381050671TRLO0.1.1

XLON

148

444.80

15:09:01

00381050672TRLO0.1.1

XLON

108

444.80

15:09:01

00381050673TRLO0.1.1

XLON

41

444.80

15:09:03

00381050715TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

444.80

15:09:03

00381050716TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

444.80

15:09:07

00381050772TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

444.80

15:09:13

00381050828TRLO0.1.1

XLON

86

444.80

15:09:20

00381050921TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

444.80

15:09:24

00381050997TRLO0.1.1

XLON

33

444.80

15:09:31

00381051065TRLO0.1.1

XLON

85

444.80

15:09:31

00381051066TRLO0.1.1

XLON

58

444.80

15:09:34

00381051079TRLO0.1.1

XLON

5

444.80

15:09:34

00381051080TRLO0.1.1

XLON

53

444.80

15:09:40

00381051134TRLO0.1.1

XLON

81

444.80

15:10:11

00381051524TRLO0.1.1

XLON

87

444.80

15:10:45

00381051905TRLO0.1.1

XLON

13

444.20

15:11:22

00381052238TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

277

444.20

15:11:22

00381052239TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

138

444.00

15:11:22

00381052240TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

50

444.00

15:11:22

00381052242TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

276

444.80

15:11:24

00381052273TRLO0.1.1

BATE

21

445.00

15:11:24

00381052274TRLO0.1.1

BATE

276

444.80

15:12:22

00381053069TRLO0.1.1

BATE

276

444.80

15:12:22

00381053070TRLO0.1.1

BATE

188

443.60

15:29:46

00381065140TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

140

443.60

15:29:46

00381065141TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

290

443.60

15:29:46

00381065142TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

219

443.60

15:29:46

00381065143TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

300

443.60

15:29:46

00381065144TRLO0.1.1

BATE

48

443.60

15:29:46

00381065146TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

332

443.60

15:29:46

00381065145TRLO0.1.1

BATE

1

443.20

15:29:47

00381065147TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1799

443.20

15:29:47

00381065148TRLO0.1.1

XLON

149

442.80

15:29:47

00381065149TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

123

442.80

15:29:47

00381065150TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

26

442.80

15:29:47

00381065151TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

13

441.40

15:42:14

00381074021TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

3

442.20

15:48:59

00381078175TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

442.20

15:48:59

00381078176TRLO0.1.1

XLON

4

442.20

15:48:59

00381078177TRLO0.1.1

XLON

90

442.20

15:48:59

00381078178TRLO0.1.1

XLON

15

442.20

15:48:59

00381078179TRLO0.1.1

XLON

42

442.20

15:48:59

00381078180TRLO0.1.1

XLON

196

442.20

15:48:59

00381078181TRLO0.1.1

XLON

184

442.20

15:48:59

00381078182TRLO0.1.1

XLON

249

442.20

15:48:59

00381078183TRLO0.1.1

XLON

319

442.20

15:48:59

00381078184TRLO0.1.1

XLON

140

442.40

15:49:00

00381078197TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

229

441.60

15:51:57

00381080371TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

163

441.60

15:53:23

00381081408TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

174

441.60

15:53:23

00381081407TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

217

441.40

15:53:29

00381081494TRLO0.1.1

BATE

83

441.40

15:53:29

00381081493TRLO0.1.1

BATE

150

441.40

15:53:29

00381081495TRLO0.1.1

XLON

96

441.40

15:53:29

00381081497TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

441.40

15:53:29

00381081496TRLO0.1.1

XLON

300

441.40

15:53:29

00381081498TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

441.40

15:53:29

00381081499TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

441.40

15:53:29

00381081500TRLO0.1.1

XLON

150

441.40

15:53:29

00381081501TRLO0.1.1

XLON

83

441.40

15:53:29

00381081503TRLO0.1.1

XLON

496

441.40

15:53:29

00381081502TRLO0.1.1

XLON

75

441.40

15:53:29

00381081504TRLO0.1.1

XLON

162

440.60

15:53:46

00381081734TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

300

443.00

16:05:09

00381089816TRLO0.1.1

BATE

290

443.00

16:05:09

00381089817TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

188

443.00

16:05:09

00381089818TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

1500

443.00

16:05:09

00381089819TRLO0.1.1

XLON

3

442.40

16:13:00

00381096002TRLO0.1.1

BATE

39

443.40

16:15:03

00381097498TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

380

443.40

16:15:03

00381097500TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

161

443.40

16:15:03

00381097501TRLO0.1.1

CHIX

7

443.40

16:18:03

00381099801TRLO0.1.1

AQXE

99

443.20

16:18:03

00381099802TRLO0.1.1

BATE

900

443.60

16:18:03

00381099815TRLO0.1.1

XLON

615

443.60

16:18:03

00381099816TRLO0.1.1

XLON

369

442.80

16:18:03

00381099817TRLO0.1.1

XLON

1510

443.00

16:18:04

00381099834TRLO0.1.1

XLON

319

443.00

16:18:04

00381099836TRLO0.1.1

XLON

16106

443.00

16:18:04

00381099837TRLO0.1.1

XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


