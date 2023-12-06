Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06

6 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 05/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 59,279 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 447.20p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 440.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 443.93p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 271,092,289 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 271,092,289. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 121,608 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £538,469.01.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 443.83p 44,668 Chi-X (CHIX) 444.32p 7,250 BATE (BATE) 444.14p 4,042 Aquis (AQXE) 444.44p 1,887 Turquoise (TRQX) 444.07p 1,432

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 634 445.20 09:41:07 00380937815TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 445.20 09:41:07 00380937816TRLO0.1.1 XLON 266 445.20 09:41:07 00380937818TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 445.20 09:41:07 00380937817TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 445.00 09:45:45 00380939156TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 444.80 09:45:45 00380939158TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 149 445.00 09:45:45 00380939159TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 90 443.20 10:09:54 00380945167TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 443.20 10:09:54 00380945168TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 442.00 10:19:28 00380947769TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 442.00 10:34:38 00380952512TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 126 444.40 10:45:20 00380955366TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 158 444.40 10:45:20 00380955367TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 64 444.40 10:45:24 00380955382TRLO0.1.1 XLON 21 444.40 10:48:40 00380956390TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 444.40 10:48:40 00380956389TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 444.40 10:55:47 00380958631TRLO0.1.1 XLON 205 444.60 11:03:33 00380960718TRLO0.1.1 XLON 64 444.60 11:03:33 00380960719TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 444.60 11:03:33 00380960720TRLO0.1.1 XLON 145 445.80 11:13:27 00380963346TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 445.80 11:13:27 00380963347TRLO0.1.1 XLON 52 445.80 11:13:27 00380963348TRLO0.1.1 XLON 66 445.80 11:13:27 00380963349TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 445.80 11:13:28 00380963353TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 42 445.80 11:13:28 00380963352TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 134 445.80 11:15:51 00380963891TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 16 445.80 11:15:51 00380963892TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 217 445.80 11:38:18 00380968743TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 25 445.80 11:38:18 00380968744TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 34 445.80 12:07:21 00380974944TRLO0.1.1 XLON 139 445.80 12:07:23 00380974962TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16 445.80 12:07:23 00380974963TRLO0.1.1 XLON 71 445.80 12:07:24 00380974968TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 8 445.80 12:07:24 00380974969TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 139 445.80 12:07:28 00380974978TRLO0.1.1 XLON 462 445.80 12:07:28 00380974979TRLO0.1.1 XLON 68 445.80 12:07:28 00380974980TRLO0.1.1 XLON 64 445.20 12:11:38 00380976013TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 14 445.20 12:11:38 00380976014TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 13 445.20 12:11:38 00380976015TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 248 445.80 12:11:38 00380976019TRLO0.1.1 XLON 236 445.80 12:11:38 00380976020TRLO0.1.1 XLON 249 445.80 12:11:38 00380976021TRLO0.1.1 XLON 83 445.80 12:11:38 00380976022TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 445.20 12:11:38 00380976023TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 56 445.20 12:11:38 00380976024TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 24 445.80 12:11:46 00380976057TRLO0.1.1 XLON 8 446.00 12:11:51 00380976075TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 446.00 12:11:51 00380976076TRLO0.1.1 XLON 69 446.00 12:11:51 00380976077TRLO0.1.1 XLON 12 446.60 12:32:15 00380981083TRLO0.1.1 XLON 986 446.60 12:32:15 00380981084TRLO0.1.1 XLON 115 445.60 12:36:43 00380982149TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 77 446.60 12:39:39 00380982947TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 634 447.20 12:55:38 00380987115TRLO0.1.1 XLON 246 447.20 12:55:38 00380987116TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 447.20 13:05:19 00380989679TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 447.20 13:16:46 00380992785TRLO0.1.1 XLON 180 447.20 13:16:46 00380992784TRLO0.1.1 XLON 10 447.20 13:17:14 00380992910TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 445.80 13:17:42 00380993017TRLO0.1.1 XLON 91 445.80 13:17:42 00380993018TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 300 445.60 13:17:42 00380993019TRLO0.1.1 BATE 58 445.80 13:17:42 00380993020TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 150 445.60 13:17:42 00380993021TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 482 445.60 13:17:42 00380993022TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 445.60 13:17:42 00380993024TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 445.60 13:17:42 00380993023TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 445.60 13:17:42 00380993025TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 20 445.60 13:17:42 00380993026TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1350 445.80 13:17:42 00380993027TRLO0.1.1 XLON 376 446.40 13:17:44 00380993033TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 188 443.60 13:18:17 00380993176TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 382 445.60 13:18:20 00380993186TRLO0.1.1 BATE 200 445.00 13:34:13 00380997622TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 445.00 13:34:18 00380997645TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 445.00 13:34:22 00380997663TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 445.00 13:34:28 00380997694TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 445.00 13:34:28 00380997695TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 445.00 13:34:33 00380997716TRLO0.1.1 XLON 290 444.20 13:39:22 00380998848TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1800 444.20 13:39:22 00380998849TRLO0.1.1 XLON 220 444.80 13:55:59 00381004039TRLO0.1.1 XLON 262 444.80 13:56:08 00381004090TRLO0.1.1 XLON 290 444.80 13:59:56 00381006029TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 188 444.80 14:01:36 00381006812TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 444.80 14:01:36 00381006814TRLO0.1.1 XLON 181 444.80 14:01:36 00381006813TRLO0.1.1 XLON 182 444.80 14:07:45 00381009425TRLO0.1.1 XLON 164 444.80 14:08:20 00381009664TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 126 444.80 14:08:20 00381009665TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 8 444.80 14:16:38 00381012958TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 69 444.80 14:16:38 00381012957TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 54 445.00 14:29:45 00381018609TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 63 445.20 14:31:54 00381020897TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 8 445.20 14:31:54 00381020898TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 432 445.20 14:32:43 00381021438TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 300 444.60 14:33:22 00381021892TRLO0.1.1 BATE 175 444.40 14:36:00 00381023915TRLO0.1.1 BATE 125 444.40 14:36:00 00381023914TRLO0.1.1 BATE 188 444.40 14:36:00 00381023916TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 127 444.20 14:36:00 00381023917TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 578 444.40 14:36:00 00381023918TRLO0.1.1 XLON 192 444.20 14:36:00 00381023919TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 193 444.20 14:36:00 00381023920TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 708 444.40 14:36:00 00381023921TRLO0.1.1 XLON 214 444.40 14:36:00 00381023922TRLO0.1.1 XLON 273 445.20 14:36:04 00381024008TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 121 444.60 14:36:57 00381024673TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 1200 443.60 14:37:27 00381024977TRLO0.1.1 XLON 149 443.60 14:37:27 00381024978TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 277 442.60 14:37:31 00381025015TRLO0.1.1 BATE 188 444.20 14:37:34 00381025052TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 133 444.20 14:44:23 00381029981TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 444.20 14:44:23 00381029982TRLO0.1.1 XLON 350 444.60 14:44:23 00381029983TRLO0.1.1 XLON 322 445.40 14:45:20 00381030830TRLO0.1.1 XLON 37 445.40 14:45:20 00381030831TRLO0.1.1 XLON 362 445.40 14:45:40 00381031292TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 445.40 14:45:40 00381031293TRLO0.1.1 XLON 195 445.40 14:45:40 00381031294TRLO0.1.1 XLON 325 445.40 14:45:40 00381031295TRLO0.1.1 XLON 290 444.00 14:46:12 00381032132TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 9 444.80 15:05:15 00381047782TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 281 444.80 15:05:15 00381047783TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 444.80 15:05:15 00381047786TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 444.80 15:05:15 00381047787TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 444.80 15:05:15 00381047789TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 444.80 15:05:15 00381047788TRLO0.1.1 XLON 190 444.80 15:05:15 00381047790TRLO0.1.1 XLON 122 444.80 15:05:15 00381047791TRLO0.1.1 XLON 288 444.80 15:05:15 00381047792TRLO0.1.1 XLON 195 444.80 15:09:01 00381050670TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 444.80 15:09:01 00381050671TRLO0.1.1 XLON 148 444.80 15:09:01 00381050672TRLO0.1.1 XLON 108 444.80 15:09:01 00381050673TRLO0.1.1 XLON 41 444.80 15:09:03 00381050715TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 444.80 15:09:03 00381050716TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 444.80 15:09:07 00381050772TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 444.80 15:09:13 00381050828TRLO0.1.1 XLON 86 444.80 15:09:20 00381050921TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 444.80 15:09:24 00381050997TRLO0.1.1 XLON 33 444.80 15:09:31 00381051065TRLO0.1.1 XLON 85 444.80 15:09:31 00381051066TRLO0.1.1 XLON 58 444.80 15:09:34 00381051079TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 444.80 15:09:34 00381051080TRLO0.1.1 XLON 53 444.80 15:09:40 00381051134TRLO0.1.1 XLON 81 444.80 15:10:11 00381051524TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 444.80 15:10:45 00381051905TRLO0.1.1 XLON 13 444.20 15:11:22 00381052238TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 277 444.20 15:11:22 00381052239TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 138 444.00 15:11:22 00381052240TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 50 444.00 15:11:22 00381052242TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 276 444.80 15:11:24 00381052273TRLO0.1.1 BATE 21 445.00 15:11:24 00381052274TRLO0.1.1 BATE 276 444.80 15:12:22 00381053069TRLO0.1.1 BATE 276 444.80 15:12:22 00381053070TRLO0.1.1 BATE 188 443.60 15:29:46 00381065140TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 140 443.60 15:29:46 00381065141TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 290 443.60 15:29:46 00381065142TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 219 443.60 15:29:46 00381065143TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 300 443.60 15:29:46 00381065144TRLO0.1.1 BATE 48 443.60 15:29:46 00381065146TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 332 443.60 15:29:46 00381065145TRLO0.1.1 BATE 1 443.20 15:29:47 00381065147TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1799 443.20 15:29:47 00381065148TRLO0.1.1 XLON 149 442.80 15:29:47 00381065149TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 123 442.80 15:29:47 00381065150TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 26 442.80 15:29:47 00381065151TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 13 441.40 15:42:14 00381074021TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 3 442.20 15:48:59 00381078175TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 442.20 15:48:59 00381078176TRLO0.1.1 XLON 4 442.20 15:48:59 00381078177TRLO0.1.1 XLON 90 442.20 15:48:59 00381078178TRLO0.1.1 XLON 15 442.20 15:48:59 00381078179TRLO0.1.1 XLON 42 442.20 15:48:59 00381078180TRLO0.1.1 XLON 196 442.20 15:48:59 00381078181TRLO0.1.1 XLON 184 442.20 15:48:59 00381078182TRLO0.1.1 XLON 249 442.20 15:48:59 00381078183TRLO0.1.1 XLON 319 442.20 15:48:59 00381078184TRLO0.1.1 XLON 140 442.40 15:49:00 00381078197TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 229 441.60 15:51:57 00381080371TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 163 441.60 15:53:23 00381081408TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 174 441.60 15:53:23 00381081407TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 217 441.40 15:53:29 00381081494TRLO0.1.1 BATE 83 441.40 15:53:29 00381081493TRLO0.1.1 BATE 150 441.40 15:53:29 00381081495TRLO0.1.1 XLON 96 441.40 15:53:29 00381081497TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 441.40 15:53:29 00381081496TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 441.40 15:53:29 00381081498TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 441.40 15:53:29 00381081499TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 441.40 15:53:29 00381081500TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 441.40 15:53:29 00381081501TRLO0.1.1 XLON 83 441.40 15:53:29 00381081503TRLO0.1.1 XLON 496 441.40 15:53:29 00381081502TRLO0.1.1 XLON 75 441.40 15:53:29 00381081504TRLO0.1.1 XLON 162 440.60 15:53:46 00381081734TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 300 443.00 16:05:09 00381089816TRLO0.1.1 BATE 290 443.00 16:05:09 00381089817TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 188 443.00 16:05:09 00381089818TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 1500 443.00 16:05:09 00381089819TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 442.40 16:13:00 00381096002TRLO0.1.1 BATE 39 443.40 16:15:03 00381097498TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 380 443.40 16:15:03 00381097500TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 161 443.40 16:15:03 00381097501TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 7 443.40 16:18:03 00381099801TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 99 443.20 16:18:03 00381099802TRLO0.1.1 BATE 900 443.60 16:18:03 00381099815TRLO0.1.1 XLON 615 443.60 16:18:03 00381099816TRLO0.1.1 XLON 369 442.80 16:18:03 00381099817TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1510 443.00 16:18:04 00381099834TRLO0.1.1 XLON 319 443.00 16:18:04 00381099836TRLO0.1.1 XLON 16106 443.00 16:18:04 00381099837TRLO0.1.1 XLON

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02