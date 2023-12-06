Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 06
6 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
05/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
59,279
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
447.20p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
440.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
443.93p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 271,092,289 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 271,092,289. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 121,608 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £538,469.01.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
443.83p
44,668
Chi-X (CHIX)
444.32p
7,250
BATE (BATE)
444.14p
4,042
Aquis (AQXE)
444.44p
1,887
Turquoise (TRQX)
444.07p
1,432
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
634
445.20
09:41:07
00380937815TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
445.20
09:41:07
00380937816TRLO0.1.1
XLON
266
445.20
09:41:07
00380937818TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
445.20
09:41:07
00380937817TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
445.00
09:45:45
00380939156TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
444.80
09:45:45
00380939158TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
149
445.00
09:45:45
00380939159TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
90
443.20
10:09:54
00380945167TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
443.20
10:09:54
00380945168TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
442.00
10:19:28
00380947769TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
442.00
10:34:38
00380952512TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
126
444.40
10:45:20
00380955366TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
158
444.40
10:45:20
00380955367TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
64
444.40
10:45:24
00380955382TRLO0.1.1
XLON
21
444.40
10:48:40
00380956390TRLO0.1.1
XLON
180
444.40
10:48:40
00380956389TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
444.40
10:55:47
00380958631TRLO0.1.1
XLON
205
444.60
11:03:33
00380960718TRLO0.1.1
XLON
64
444.60
11:03:33
00380960719TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
444.60
11:03:33
00380960720TRLO0.1.1
XLON
145
445.80
11:13:27
00380963346TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
445.80
11:13:27
00380963347TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
445.80
11:13:27
00380963348TRLO0.1.1
XLON
66
445.80
11:13:27
00380963349TRLO0.1.1
XLON
10
445.80
11:13:28
00380963353TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
42
445.80
11:13:28
00380963352TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
134
445.80
11:15:51
00380963891TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
16
445.80
11:15:51
00380963892TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
217
445.80
11:38:18
00380968743TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
25
445.80
11:38:18
00380968744TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
34
445.80
12:07:21
00380974944TRLO0.1.1
XLON
139
445.80
12:07:23
00380974962TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16
445.80
12:07:23
00380974963TRLO0.1.1
XLON
71
445.80
12:07:24
00380974968TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
445.80
12:07:24
00380974969TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
139
445.80
12:07:28
00380974978TRLO0.1.1
XLON
462
445.80
12:07:28
00380974979TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
445.80
12:07:28
00380974980TRLO0.1.1
XLON
64
445.20
12:11:38
00380976013TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
14
445.20
12:11:38
00380976014TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
13
445.20
12:11:38
00380976015TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
248
445.80
12:11:38
00380976019TRLO0.1.1
XLON
236
445.80
12:11:38
00380976020TRLO0.1.1
XLON
249
445.80
12:11:38
00380976021TRLO0.1.1
XLON
83
445.80
12:11:38
00380976022TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
445.20
12:11:38
00380976023TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
56
445.20
12:11:38
00380976024TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
24
445.80
12:11:46
00380976057TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
446.00
12:11:51
00380976075TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
446.00
12:11:51
00380976076TRLO0.1.1
XLON
69
446.00
12:11:51
00380976077TRLO0.1.1
XLON
12
446.60
12:32:15
00380981083TRLO0.1.1
XLON
986
446.60
12:32:15
00380981084TRLO0.1.1
XLON
115
445.60
12:36:43
00380982149TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
77
446.60
12:39:39
00380982947TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
634
447.20
12:55:38
00380987115TRLO0.1.1
XLON
246
447.20
12:55:38
00380987116TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
447.20
13:05:19
00380989679TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
447.20
13:16:46
00380992785TRLO0.1.1
XLON
180
447.20
13:16:46
00380992784TRLO0.1.1
XLON
10
447.20
13:17:14
00380992910TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
445.80
13:17:42
00380993017TRLO0.1.1
XLON
91
445.80
13:17:42
00380993018TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
300
445.60
13:17:42
00380993019TRLO0.1.1
BATE
58
445.80
13:17:42
00380993020TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
150
445.60
13:17:42
00380993021TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
482
445.60
13:17:42
00380993022TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
445.60
13:17:42
00380993024TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
445.60
13:17:42
00380993023TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
445.60
13:17:42
00380993025TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
20
445.60
13:17:42
00380993026TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1350
445.80
13:17:42
00380993027TRLO0.1.1
XLON
376
446.40
13:17:44
00380993033TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
188
443.60
13:18:17
00380993176TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
382
445.60
13:18:20
00380993186TRLO0.1.1
BATE
200
445.00
13:34:13
00380997622TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
445.00
13:34:18
00380997645TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
445.00
13:34:22
00380997663TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
445.00
13:34:28
00380997694TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
445.00
13:34:28
00380997695TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
445.00
13:34:33
00380997716TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
444.20
13:39:22
00380998848TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1800
444.20
13:39:22
00380998849TRLO0.1.1
XLON
220
444.80
13:55:59
00381004039TRLO0.1.1
XLON
262
444.80
13:56:08
00381004090TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
444.80
13:59:56
00381006029TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
188
444.80
14:01:36
00381006812TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
444.80
14:01:36
00381006814TRLO0.1.1
XLON
181
444.80
14:01:36
00381006813TRLO0.1.1
XLON
182
444.80
14:07:45
00381009425TRLO0.1.1
XLON
164
444.80
14:08:20
00381009664TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
126
444.80
14:08:20
00381009665TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
444.80
14:16:38
00381012958TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
69
444.80
14:16:38
00381012957TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
54
445.00
14:29:45
00381018609TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
63
445.20
14:31:54
00381020897TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
445.20
14:31:54
00381020898TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
432
445.20
14:32:43
00381021438TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
300
444.60
14:33:22
00381021892TRLO0.1.1
BATE
175
444.40
14:36:00
00381023915TRLO0.1.1
BATE
125
444.40
14:36:00
00381023914TRLO0.1.1
BATE
188
444.40
14:36:00
00381023916TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
127
444.20
14:36:00
00381023917TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
578
444.40
14:36:00
00381023918TRLO0.1.1
XLON
192
444.20
14:36:00
00381023919TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
193
444.20
14:36:00
00381023920TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
708
444.40
14:36:00
00381023921TRLO0.1.1
XLON
214
444.40
14:36:00
00381023922TRLO0.1.1
XLON
273
445.20
14:36:04
00381024008TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
121
444.60
14:36:57
00381024673TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1200
443.60
14:37:27
00381024977TRLO0.1.1
XLON
149
443.60
14:37:27
00381024978TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
277
442.60
14:37:31
00381025015TRLO0.1.1
BATE
188
444.20
14:37:34
00381025052TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
133
444.20
14:44:23
00381029981TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
444.20
14:44:23
00381029982TRLO0.1.1
XLON
350
444.60
14:44:23
00381029983TRLO0.1.1
XLON
322
445.40
14:45:20
00381030830TRLO0.1.1
XLON
37
445.40
14:45:20
00381030831TRLO0.1.1
XLON
362
445.40
14:45:40
00381031292TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
445.40
14:45:40
00381031293TRLO0.1.1
XLON
195
445.40
14:45:40
00381031294TRLO0.1.1
XLON
325
445.40
14:45:40
00381031295TRLO0.1.1
XLON
290
444.00
14:46:12
00381032132TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
9
444.80
15:05:15
00381047782TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
281
444.80
15:05:15
00381047783TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
444.80
15:05:15
00381047786TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
444.80
15:05:15
00381047787TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
444.80
15:05:15
00381047789TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
444.80
15:05:15
00381047788TRLO0.1.1
XLON
190
444.80
15:05:15
00381047790TRLO0.1.1
XLON
122
444.80
15:05:15
00381047791TRLO0.1.1
XLON
288
444.80
15:05:15
00381047792TRLO0.1.1
XLON
195
444.80
15:09:01
00381050670TRLO0.1.1
XLON
87
444.80
15:09:01
00381050671TRLO0.1.1
XLON
148
444.80
15:09:01
00381050672TRLO0.1.1
XLON
108
444.80
15:09:01
00381050673TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
444.80
15:09:03
00381050715TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
444.80
15:09:03
00381050716TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
444.80
15:09:07
00381050772TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
444.80
15:09:13
00381050828TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
444.80
15:09:20
00381050921TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
444.80
15:09:24
00381050997TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
444.80
15:09:31
00381051065TRLO0.1.1
XLON
85
444.80
15:09:31
00381051066TRLO0.1.1
XLON
58
444.80
15:09:34
00381051079TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
444.80
15:09:34
00381051080TRLO0.1.1
XLON
53
444.80
15:09:40
00381051134TRLO0.1.1
XLON
81
444.80
15:10:11
00381051524TRLO0.1.1
XLON
87
444.80
15:10:45
00381051905TRLO0.1.1
XLON
13
444.20
15:11:22
00381052238TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
277
444.20
15:11:22
00381052239TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
138
444.00
15:11:22
00381052240TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
50
444.00
15:11:22
00381052242TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
276
444.80
15:11:24
00381052273TRLO0.1.1
BATE
21
445.00
15:11:24
00381052274TRLO0.1.1
BATE
276
444.80
15:12:22
00381053069TRLO0.1.1
BATE
276
444.80
15:12:22
00381053070TRLO0.1.1
BATE
188
443.60
15:29:46
00381065140TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
140
443.60
15:29:46
00381065141TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
290
443.60
15:29:46
00381065142TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
219
443.60
15:29:46
00381065143TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
300
443.60
15:29:46
00381065144TRLO0.1.1
BATE
48
443.60
15:29:46
00381065146TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
332
443.60
15:29:46
00381065145TRLO0.1.1
BATE
1
443.20
15:29:47
00381065147TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1799
443.20
15:29:47
00381065148TRLO0.1.1
XLON
149
442.80
15:29:47
00381065149TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
123
442.80
15:29:47
00381065150TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
26
442.80
15:29:47
00381065151TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
13
441.40
15:42:14
00381074021TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
3
442.20
15:48:59
00381078175TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
442.20
15:48:59
00381078176TRLO0.1.1
XLON
4
442.20
15:48:59
00381078177TRLO0.1.1
XLON
90
442.20
15:48:59
00381078178TRLO0.1.1
XLON
15
442.20
15:48:59
00381078179TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
442.20
15:48:59
00381078180TRLO0.1.1
XLON
196
442.20
15:48:59
00381078181TRLO0.1.1
XLON
184
442.20
15:48:59
00381078182TRLO0.1.1
XLON
249
442.20
15:48:59
00381078183TRLO0.1.1
XLON
319
442.20
15:48:59
00381078184TRLO0.1.1
XLON
140
442.40
15:49:00
00381078197TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
229
441.60
15:51:57
00381080371TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
163
441.60
15:53:23
00381081408TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
174
441.60
15:53:23
00381081407TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
217
441.40
15:53:29
00381081494TRLO0.1.1
BATE
83
441.40
15:53:29
00381081493TRLO0.1.1
BATE
150
441.40
15:53:29
00381081495TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
441.40
15:53:29
00381081497TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
441.40
15:53:29
00381081496TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
441.40
15:53:29
00381081498TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
441.40
15:53:29
00381081499TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
441.40
15:53:29
00381081500TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
441.40
15:53:29
00381081501TRLO0.1.1
XLON
83
441.40
15:53:29
00381081503TRLO0.1.1
XLON
496
441.40
15:53:29
00381081502TRLO0.1.1
XLON
75
441.40
15:53:29
00381081504TRLO0.1.1
XLON
162
440.60
15:53:46
00381081734TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
300
443.00
16:05:09
00381089816TRLO0.1.1
BATE
290
443.00
16:05:09
00381089817TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
188
443.00
16:05:09
00381089818TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1500
443.00
16:05:09
00381089819TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
442.40
16:13:00
00381096002TRLO0.1.1
BATE
39
443.40
16:15:03
00381097498TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
380
443.40
16:15:03
00381097500TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
161
443.40
16:15:03
00381097501TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
7
443.40
16:18:03
00381099801TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
99
443.20
16:18:03
00381099802TRLO0.1.1
BATE
900
443.60
16:18:03
00381099815TRLO0.1.1
XLON
615
443.60
16:18:03
00381099816TRLO0.1.1
XLON
369
442.80
16:18:03
00381099817TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1510
443.00
16:18:04
00381099834TRLO0.1.1
XLON
319
443.00
16:18:04
00381099836TRLO0.1.1
XLON
16106
443.00
16:18:04
00381099837TRLO0.1.1
XLON
About Vesuvius plc
Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.
We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.
We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.
Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.
Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.
We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.
Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE
Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766
LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02
www.vesuvius.com