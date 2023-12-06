Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.12.23
08:05 Uhr
1,266 Euro
+0,014
+1,12 %
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Commencement of EUR35m Extended Share Buyback Programme 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Commencement of EUR35m Extended Share Buyback Programme 
06-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Cairn Homes plc 
Commencement of EUR35m Extended Share Buyback Programme 
 
Dublin / London, 6 December 2023: Further to its Interim Results announcement on 7 September 2023, Cairn Homes plc 
("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) today announces the commencement of the EUR35 
million extension to its ongoing share buyback programme increasing the total size of its share buyback programme to 
EUR75 million. 
 
Between 3 March 2023 and 5 December 2023, 36,693,316 ordinary shares were purchased at an average price of EUR1.09, 
returning c.EUR40 million to shareholders. 
 
The Company has extended its irrevocable, non-discretionary arrangements with Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody") and 
Numis Securities Limited ("Numis") to repurchase ordinary shares on the Company's behalf up to a maximum consideration 
of EUR35 million (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Goodbody and Numis will make their trading decisions in relation to the 
Company's shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company and in accordance with certain pre-set parameters. 
The Share Buyback Programme may continue until 30 June 2024 subject to market conditions, the ongoing capital 
requirements of the business and termination provisions customary for arrangements of this nature. The purpose of the 
Share Buyback Programme is to reduce the Company's share capital and it is intended that shares repurchased will be 
cancelled. 
 
The maximum number of ordinary shares to be repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme is (i) 76,685,505 pursuant to 
the Company's general authority to repurchase ordinary shares approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM on 11 May 
2023 and (ii) subject to shareholder approval, thereafter shall be determined by reference to, and in accordance with, 
the general authority to repurchase ordinary shares at the Company's AGM scheduled for 10 May 2024 (or at an earlier 
EGM, as applicable) and these may be repurchased on either Euronext Dublin or the London Stock Exchange. The Share 
Buyback Programme will be conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, the 
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (also as in force 
in the United Kingdom ("UK"), from time to time, including, where relevant, pursuant to the UK's Market Abuse 
(Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 as well as the applicable laws and regulations of Euronext Dublin and the London 
Stock Exchange. 
 
The Share Buyback Programme may be supplemented by the purchase of ordinary shares by way of block trades in accordance 
with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares. The maximum consideration payable by the Company under the 
Share Buyback Programme will be reduced by the corresponding amount of capital returned through block trades. 
 
Details of any ordinary shares repurchased will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service by the Company 
following any repurchase. The Company confirms that it currently has no unpublished inside information. 
 
                                                       -ENDS- 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Rowley 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  289892 
EQS News ID:  1789979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1789979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
