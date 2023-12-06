DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 05 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 15,000 5,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.280 GBP1.096 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2688 GBP1.092 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.273143 GBP1.093973

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,866,546 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 164 1.268 XDUB 10:06:47 00068011246TRLO0 1900 1.268 XDUB 10:06:47 00068011245TRLO0 2097 1.268 XDUB 12:16:47 00068014663TRLO0 165 1.268 XDUB 12:16:47 00068014662TRLO0 533 1.268 XDUB 12:25:42 00068014910TRLO0 2312 1.270 XDUB 13:07:42 00068016255TRLO0 2664 1.276 XDUB 14:43:32 00068019957TRLO0 2473 1.280 XDUB 15:24:44 00068022383TRLO0 1362 1.276 XDUB 15:27:44 00068022490TRLO0 533 1.276 XDUB 15:31:49 00068022690TRLO0 575 1.276 XDUB 15:32:49 00068022767TRLO0 222 1.276 XDUB 15:32:49 00068022768TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1248 109.60 XLON 15:24:44 00068022381TRLO0 1218 109.60 XLON 15:24:44 00068022382TRLO0 304 109.20 XLON 15:24:44 00068022384TRLO0 1477 109.20 XLON 15:37:27 00068023105TRLO0 753 109.20 XLON 15:37:27 00068023106TRLO0

