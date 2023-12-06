

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) reported that its fiscal year statutory profit before tax fell by 52.2% to 199.9 million pounds, reflecting the unwinding of non-cash accounting fair value gains reported in prior year. Reported EPS fell 46.8% to 68.7 pence. Underlying profit before fair value items increased by 25.4% to 277.6 million pounds. Underlying EPS increased 34.8% to 94.2 pence.



For the year ended 30 September 2023, total new lending was 3.01 billion pounds compared to 3.21 billion pounds, last year.



