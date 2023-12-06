

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) stated that the Group is on track to deliver an operating margin of 17% in the current year. The Group also announced new operating margin target of 20% in 2026. Weir Group upgraded target from 30 million pounds to 60 million pounds in absolute savings in 2026.



The Group stated that the conditions in markets and the 2023 guidance provided in third quarter trading update are unchanged.



'Strong structural growth trends in our markets, the benefits of our resilient compounding business model and opportunities from our Performance Excellence transformation programme mean we are well placed to deliver excellent outcomes for all stakeholders as a focused mining technology leader,' Jon Stanton, CEO, said.



