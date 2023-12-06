SANDSIV Spearheading AI-Powered Human Experience Solutions

The CX innovator Celebrates Year-End Success reshaping Experience Data (ED) Analysis

ZURICH, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANDSIV, a global pioneer in Voice of the Customer (VOC) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) enterprise solutions, concludes the year by unveiling cutting-edge AI-driven features within the acclaimed sandsiv+ platform. This update fortifies the platform's existing AI foundation, bringing enhanced capabilities to clients worldwide.

In today's competitive business landscape where customer experience (CX) reigns supreme, SANDSIV stands as a true innovator, revolutionizing the industry with its state-of-the-art AI functionalities. The enhanced sandsiv+ platform introduces a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools, poised to redefine how businesses engage with customers, employees, partners, and prospects.

The suite of AI functionalities, particularly in data analytics, has seamlessly transformed from a vision into a tangible reality. This robust toolkit encompasses automated data labeling, exceptionally precise sentiment analysis, sophisticated topic detection and categorization, in-depth journey analysis, and actionable recommendations. Significantly, these advanced capabilities are accessible across multiple languages and dialects, ensuring a globally applicable and inclusive approach.

"Enabling the evolution of CX, our suite of AI technologies revolutionizes the landscape by cutting ownership costs, expediting planning-to-execution cycles, and amplifying precision and user-friendliness. Positioned at the forefront of innovation, this suite exemplifies our dedication to enriching experiences, empowering businesses, and setting transformative standards," stated Karl Warnsing, Product Manager at SANDSIV.

In the domain of AI and CX, data privacy and security stand as paramount pillars. SANDSIV's deployable AI models, whether in the cloud or on-premises, adhere to the highest security standards, ensuring impenetrable protection of customer data. This commitment underscores SANDSIV's dedication to both cutting-edge technology and responsible data management.

"From our foundation, the integration of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence has been a core component of our ethos. We have consistently been pioneers in AI advancements across all aspects of our solutions. Our platform, sandsiv+, increasingly embraces AI technologies, positioning us to revolutionize Customer Experience Management imminently", said Federico Cesconi, CEO at SANDSIV.

SANDSIV remains unwavering in its commitment to being the unparalleled AI-powered CX Enterprise solution in the market. Engineered to surpass the evolving needs of modern businesses, its tool promises not just to meet but exceed expectations. As the company continues to innovate, clients can expect a continuous stream of advancements in their solutions.

Experience SANDSIV's innovation, and explore the enhanced sandsiv+ platform, where innovation meets excellence: https://sandsiv.com/sandsiv-ai/whats-new-ai/q4-2023/

About SANDSIV:

SANDSIV, a pioneering force in AI-driven CX solutions, is dedicated to enabling businesses to harness artificial intelligence for in-depth customer understanding and exceptional service delivery. Their unwavering commitment to innovation, data privacy, and effective problem-solving positions them as a leader poised to set new benchmarks in human experiences.

About sandsiv+

sandsiv+ captures, analyzes, integrates, improves, and measures customer experience. Introduced in 2014, this next-generation CX solution harmonizes data from direct and indirect channels, leveraging artificial intelligence for inferred data generation. Its analytical features, powered by advanced AI technologies including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Machine Learning, deliver faster, more accurate actionable insights. The solution is designed to support complex integration, customization, and configuration.

