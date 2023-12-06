Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt kommt richtig Musik rein! Unternehmen wechselt auf Überholspur!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA17 | ISIN: US9598021098 | Ticker-Symbol: W3U
Tradegate
06.12.23
11:50 Uhr
10,760 Euro
+0,060
+0,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN UNION COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN UNION COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,68010,78012:24
10,68010,76012:04
PR Newswire
06.12.2023 | 09:06
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Western Union Expands Network of Concept Stores and Company-owned Hubs across Europe

  • Company continues to invest in retail network optimization, micro-entrepreneurship and financial inclusion.
  • The new network of 100 locations offers a premium experience to Western Union's customers.

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Union, a leader in cross-border money movement, continues to expand its network of concept stores and company-owned hubs in Europe, having now inaugurated 100 locations across the Continent. This forms part of the company's global retail strategy, aiming to offer customers enhanced service and, ultimately, enable them to enjoy an omni-channel experience.

The network represents an investment by Western Union in its retail presence in Europe, while supporting local micro-entrepreneurs and financial inclusion in migrant communities. It covers 13 European markets to date, including Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and others. The company has plans to significantly expand the number of stores and hubs across Europe through 2025.

Concept stores and hubs represent a new retail offering, where customers can not only make international money transfers, but also benefit from premium brand experience and level of service. Giovanni Angelini, President, Europe and Africa for Western Union, explained: "I am greatly pleased that more and more of Western Union's concept stores and hubs appear across Europe's streets and transport hubs. This is a vote of confidence in Europe's retail sector, which has been challenged significantly since the pandemic."

"This network is a new way for us to re-invent and evolve our retail presence, by putting our customers, and their needs, at the very center of our work. At the same time, it provides an opportunity to trial new products and services, as we aim to become a one-stop shop for all our customers' financial needs," continued Angelini.

Investment in micro-entrepreneurship and financial inclusion

With the new network of concept stores, the company recognizes the loyalty of long-standing partners by offering them the possibility of opening these exclusive Western Union locations, where the company offers faster, easier and simpler access to its services.

This relationship represents a tangible investment in micro-entrepreneurship, as well as financial inclusion, allowing these retail entrepreneurs to have a new, elevated role in their communities, usually comprised of migrants, and expand their business. Concept store partners enjoy an enhanced relationship with Western Union and additional support.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments - across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies - to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/western-union-expands-network-of-concept-stores-and-company-owned-hubs-across-europe-302006648.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.