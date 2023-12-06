

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders decreased for the first time in three months, mainly due to weaker demand for machinery and equipment, data from Destatis revealed Wednesday.



Factory orders dropped 3.7 percent month-on-month in October, reversing the 0.7 percent increase in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase.



Excluding large-scale orders, manufacturing orders posted an increase of 0.7 percent.



Data showed that total foreign orders alone fell 7.6 percent on the month, while domestic orders advanced 2.4 percent.



New orders for the manufacture of machinery and equipment plunged 13.5 percent over the month versus a 9.8 percent gain in September.



Lower demand for fabricated metal products, basic metals, electrical equipment, and the automotive industry also played a key role in the overall decline in October.



New orders received by the capital goods sector were down 6.0 percent, and those in the intermediate goods sector slid by 1.4 percent. On the other hand, the consumer goods sector registered an increase of 2.8 percent.



Year-on-year, factory orders decreased by 7.3 percent in October.



