

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Limited reported fiscal year pretax profit, on total basis, of 25.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 141.5 million pounds, last year. Total profit per share was 13.91 pence compared to a loss of 87.04 pence. On a revenue basis, net return before tax declined to 20.8 million pounds from 21.5 million pounds, previous year. On a revenue basis, return per share was 12.06 pence compared to 12.04 pence.



For the year ended 30 September 2023, gross return was 34.2 million pounds. On a revenue basis, gross return was 24.0 million pounds compared to 24.7 million pounds, previous year.



