

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that a post hoc analysis of two phase 3 clinical studies presented at the European Headache Congress has shown the effectiveness of the migraine prevention treatment Ajovy or fremanezumab in reducing migraine attacks in patients with migraine and co-morbid obesity.



The analysis of the HALO-LTS1 and FOCUS2 phase 3 studies compared the safety and efficacy of fremanezumab migraine preventive treatment in obese migraine patients vs normal weight migraine patients for a period of 6 months.



The analysis showed that the efficacy of fremanezumab was the same in migraine patients with body mass index or BMI-high compared to BMI-normal.



At baseline, monthly migraine days in migraine patients with BMI-high compared to BMI-normal were 13.7 vs 13.6 respectively.



After 6 months of treatment with fremanezumab, monthly migraine days in migraine patients with BMI-high compared to BMI-normal was reduced to 6.8 vs 7.2 respectively.



Furthermore, adverse events in patients with obesity were similar to AEs in non-obese patients treated with fremanezumab.



Ajovy (fremanezumab), a humanized monoclonal antibody developed by Teva Pharmaceuticals, selectively targets the calcitonin gene-related peptide and is approved for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least 4 migraine days per month.



