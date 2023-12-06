DJ Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 123.3725 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 696508 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 289945 EQS News ID: 1790203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)