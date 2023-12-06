Anzeige
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
Frankfurt
06.12.23
08:06 Uhr
1,905 Euro
-0,005
-0,26 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
06.12.2023 | 09:53
OL GROUPE: OL REGAINS BUDGETARY FLEXIBILITY THROUGH DNCG OVERSIGHT ON A NEW BUDGET REVISED UPWARDS

Lyon, 5 December 2023 - 9.00 pm

L'Olympique Lyonnais takes note of the DNCG's decision and thanks them for considering its arguments, which allow the club to regain its budgetary flexibility.

By approving the new budget, revised upwards, presented by Olympique Lyonnais and simply requesting compliance, the DNCG enables the club to present itself in a favorable position ahead of the winter transfer window, allowing for the strengthening of the team through the acquisition of new players.

In the context of the club's transformation, Olympique Lyonnais positively welcomes the decision of the financial regulator and is pleased to perpetuate its relationship of trust with the DNCG.

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZ2elJRnZGaay3Bsk51oaZZnbGtqmZOaa2adm2hvl5uVnWxgmZqUm5WZZnFkl2Vr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83205-2023-12-06-olg-dncg-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
