

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) said it has decided to utilize the governmental compensation and reimbursement payments for German hospitals, amounting to up to 300 million euros, as stipulated in the relief package. These funds will be used to compensate for additional costs resulting from the increase in energy prices and to implement the associated restrictions. . Fresenius subsequently suspends dividend for fiscal year 2023. Fresenius Management Board members and management bodies of other companies covered by the statutory bans cannot be granted bonuses or other variable compensation components for fiscal year 2023.



The company noted that the cash inflow of compensation and reimbursement payments as well as the dividend suspension will reduce the company's debt and consequently improve the leverage ratio by around 20 to 25 basis points. The reduction in debt will have a positive effect on net interest expense and ultimately on earnings per share.



