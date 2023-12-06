DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 74.7874 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5203534 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 290042 EQS News ID: 1790407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1790407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2023 03:30 ET (08:30 GMT)